Secret Santa for Autism Strong Foundation Presented By Visit Myrtle Beach

December 5

4 Charlotte Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving

November 18, 2024

Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term

November 15, 2024

Charlotte: Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day

November 13, 2024

North Carolina School System Rolls Out Big Change

November 12, 2024

Chelsea Handler Explains Why She Doesn’t Wash Her Legs in the Shower to Kevin Hart

November 18, 2024

Spirit Airlines Files for Chapter 11 Bankrupcty, Plans to Continue Flying

November 11, 2024

Suspect in Liam Payne’s Death Admits to Partying But Denies Supplying Him Drugs

February 5, 2024

Local News
November 19, 2024

Charlotte: Where To See Christmas Lights

UNC Charlotte Fires Coach Biff Poggi

November 18, 2024

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Fined $100K for Using Offensive Term

Carowinds Getting A New Water Ride For 2026

Quaint North Carolina City Is One Of The Best Places To Buy A Home

November 15, 2024

Charlotte: Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day

November 14, 2024

Charlotte: The Oldest Restaurants In Town

November 13, 2024

The Best Pumpkin Pie In Charlotte

North Carolina School System Rolls Out Big Change

Music

5 R&B Christmas Songs to Play This Holiday Season

November 19, 2024

Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll

10 Maroon 5 Songs that Aren’t “This Love”  

5 Times Country Artists and Hip-Hop Artists Collaborated to Make a Hit

November 18, 2024

6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On

Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game

November 14, 2024

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Now Longest-Running No. 1 Hit This Decade

Mark Zuckerberg Creates ‘Get Low’ Remake with T-Pain for Anniversary Gift to His Wife

Super Bowl: Ranking The Halftime Shows Of The Jay-Z Era

Entertainment

The 10 Most Followed Instagram Accounts in 2024

November 14, 2024

SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”

Cameron Diaz Ends Hiatus and Returns to the Big Screen with Jamie Foxx in New Action Movie

John Krasinski is ‘People’s’ Sexiest Man Alive – Here’s 4 Reasons Why We Couldn’t Agree More! 

Mark Zuckerberg Creates ‘Get Low’ Remake with T-Pain for Anniversary Gift to His Wife

November 13, 2024

Full House Star, Dave Coulier, Shares That He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

5 Movies Based on Real-Life Events: What’s Fact and What’s Fiction?  

November 12, 2024

Chelsea Handler Explains Why She Doesn’t Wash Her Legs in the Shower to Kevin Hart

Is Black Panther 3 Coming? Denzel Washington Says a Role is Being Written For Him

Lifestyle
November 13, 2024

North Carolina School System Rolls Out Big Change

November 8, 2024

Carolina Panthers Take Most Bougie Plane EVER to Germany

October 24, 2024

A Beloved North Carolina Pizzeria From The 90s Is Back: Here’s When And Where

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

October 22, 2024

Buybuy Baby to Close All Storefronts By End of the Year

Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?

Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now

Episodes

The Day We Got Winter Weaner

42:51 Download Nov 19th

The Bizarre File #1720

12:55 Download Nov 19th

The Day We Said Goodbye To Our Skinny Jeans

58:52 Download Nov 18th

Liyla and Manny Did He Murder Someone?

06:47 Download Nov 18th

Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro

08:13 Download Nov 18th

Second Date Update: (8:10) Protein

09:43 Download Nov 18th

The Bizarre File #1719

12:51 Download Nov 18th

The Day We Stopped Snoozing The Alarm Clock

01:00:58 Download Nov 15th

The Day We Met Our Partner In A Weird Way

46:38 Download Nov 15th

Podcasts

Charlotte Cyberbullying Victim Starts Organization To Empower Others In Social Media World

30:07 Download Nov 8th

Senseless Survey | Power Calling Audrey

03:26 Download May 16th, 2022

QCB Top Ten Craziest Women in Cinema

01:41:48 Download Jun 14th, 2023

The Day We Got Winter Weaner

42:51 Download Nov 19th

Liyla and Manny Did He Murder Someone?

06:47 Download Nov 18th

Season Finale Featuring Carlos Mencia

08:13 Download Jan 10th, 2019

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th

Cleaning Up Augusta

40:25 Download Nov 1st

Encore Bank Makes The Homebuying Process Easier

19:20 Download May 6th

Contests

The Gift Card Gold Giveaway

Register To Win: $100 Shopping Spree at Northlake Mall!

Register To Win: Moana 2

Register to Win: Tyler, The Creator

Register To Win: Bisonte Pizza Co. Ultimate Tailgate Party Pack

Register To Win: Rod Wave “Last Lap” Tour

Events

Carolina Ascent Remote

November 236:00 pm - 8:00 pm

SHAKIRA – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

November 237:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play

November 266:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

November 2912:00 pm

Secret Santa for Autism Strong Foundation Presented By Visit Myrtle Beach

December 5

Birkdale Village Remote

December 812:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Kevin Hart

January 1720257:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Kevin Hart 2nd Show Added!

January 1820257:30 pm - 11:00 pm

2025 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : PARALLEL LINE

February 820258:00 am - 5:00 pm

