This Day in Top 40 History: May 14

May 14 has seen diverse events in Top 40 music history. Artists have achieved significant breakthrough hits, newsworthy cultural moments, unforgettable performances, and industry-impacting events.

Breakthroughs and Milestones

May 14 has been a monumental day for music, and many artists have achieved career-changing milestones that have impacted people all over the globe:

Cultural Milestones

From digital debuts to high-profile TV appearances, May 14 has brought unforgettable moments to music fans:

1952: David Byrne was born in Dumbarton, Scotland. He is best known as the founder, lead vocalist, and songwriter of Talking Heads. As such, he contributed to Top 40 hits such as “Take Me to the River” and “Burning Down the House.” The GRAMMY winner has scored a couple of Top 40 albums as a solo artist, including American Utopia, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

David Byrne was born in Dumbarton, Scotland. He is best known as the founder, lead vocalist, and songwriter of Talking Heads. As such, he contributed to Top 40 hits such as “Take Me to the River” and “Burning Down the House.” The GRAMMY winner has scored a couple of Top 40 albums as a solo artist, including American Utopia, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 2011: After five years of dating, Blake Shelton and “Mama's Broken Heart” hitmaker Miranda Lambert tied the knot in Boerne, Texas. Even so, the pair divorced in 2015. Lambert exchanged vows with Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, while the “Honey Bee” singer married Gwen Stefani in 2021.

After five years of dating, Blake Shelton and “Mama's Broken Heart” hitmaker Miranda Lambert tied the knot in Boerne, Texas. Even so, the pair divorced in 2015. Lambert exchanged vows with Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, while the “Honey Bee” singer married Gwen Stefani in 2021. 2017: Harry Styles debuted as a solo artist on Saturday Night Live, performing "Sign of the Times" and "Ever Since New York," beginning a new chapter after One Direction. Styles received rave reviews in entertainment media.

Harry Styles debuted as a solo artist on Saturday Night Live, performing "Sign of the Times" and "Ever Since New York," beginning a new chapter after One Direction. Styles received rave reviews in entertainment media. 2018: Childish Gambino's "This Is America" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to its viral music video filled with political undertones and provocative imagery, establishing a bold and daring moment in our collective cultural memory.

Childish Gambino's "This Is America" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to its viral music video filled with political undertones and provocative imagery, establishing a bold and daring moment in our collective cultural memory. 2023: Lizzo played the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, including a lively mix of music, commentary, and viral dance moves, building her identity as an empowerment voice.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 14 has hosted these historical shows:

1988: Atlantic Records commemorated its 40th anniversary with a marathon concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. Led Zeppelin had a five-song setlist featuring “Whole Lotta Love” and “Kashmir.” Other performers during this event were The Coasters, Phil Collins, Yes, Roberta Flack, Foreigner, and Genesis.

Atlantic Records commemorated its 40th anniversary with a marathon concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. Led Zeppelin had a five-song setlist featuring “Whole Lotta Love” and “Kashmir.” Other performers during this event were The Coasters, Phil Collins, Yes, Roberta Flack, Foreigner, and Genesis. 2020: At Watertown's Stardust Drive-In Theatre in Tennessee, Keith Urban played a surprise drive-in concert for at least 200 Vanderbilt Health medical workers. During this 75-minute show, he played chart-topping hits such as “Blue Ain't Your Color” and “The Fighter.” Urban also performed tracks from his 2020 No. 1 album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which he released in September of the same year.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 14 has also been a day of industry reflection, regulation, and reinvention:

1998: Frank Sinatra died in Los Angeles, California. As the first modern pop star, he inspired big names such as Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. Sinatra's career, which spanned over five decades, saw him release more than five albums. These include Nothing But The Best and Strangers In The Night, which landed in the Top Five on the Billboard 200.

Frank Sinatra died in Los Angeles, California. As the first modern pop star, he inspired big names such as Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. Sinatra's career, which spanned over five decades, saw him release more than five albums. These include Nothing But The Best and Strangers In The Night, which landed in the Top Five on the Billboard 200. 2015: B.B. King, also known as the “King of Blues,” died at 89 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His many achievements included placing Top 40 singles such as “Rock Me Baby” and “The Thrill Is Gone” on the Hot 100 and playing over 15,000 concerts. Throughout his career, the Mississippi native also won an impressive 15 GRAMMYs.

B.B. King, also known as the “King of Blues,” died at 89 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His many achievements included placing Top 40 singles such as “Rock Me Baby” and “The Thrill Is Gone” on the Hot 100 and playing over 15,000 concerts. Throughout his career, the Mississippi native also won an impressive 15 GRAMMYs. 2018: The U.S. House Judiciary Committee approved the Music Modernization Act, a groundbreaking music licensing reform bill. Music licensing reform has been long overdue, as too many laws have unfairly prevented music creators from being adequately compensated.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee approved the Music Modernization Act, a groundbreaking music licensing reform bill. Music licensing reform has been long overdue, as too many laws have unfairly prevented music creators from being adequately compensated. 2020: Live Nation and AEG announced a stop to all arena tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, which significantly impacted the music industry.