Bad Bunny and Adidas To Release ‘Flamboyan Red’ Sneaker Based on Puerto Rican Tree

Bad Bunny and Adidas will drop the Ballerina sneaker in a "Flamboyan" Red colorway on May 30. The shoe draws from the flamboyán tree, known for its red-orange blooms and ties to Puerto Rico.

A red shade blankets most of the slim silhouette. White Three Stripes branding appears across the side panels, while tan midsole touches add contrast. Quick-toggle laces come standard. Gold "benito" branding sits on the tongue, and co-branded adidas Para Bad Bunny details mark the insole.

The Ballerina first appeared in the artist's lineup over a year ago in three colorways. This fourth iteration signals a return to the silhouette after the partnership shifted to different models.

Benito has released several footwear projects with the German brand in 2026. His Badb0 1.0 brought a mid-cut skate-shoe aesthetic to the collection, moving away from the slimmer design language seen in earlier releases. The F50 Ghost Sprint was teased in an ad campaign starring actor Timothée Chalamet and football icons including Zidane, Del Piero, and Beckham.

The Ballerina represents one of the cleaner lifestyle entries from the collaboration. It keeps a fashion-forward build compared to the chunkier models in the line.