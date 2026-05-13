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$2,000 for Father’s Day

National Contest Dad deserves the upgrade, and we’re helping make Father’s Day a little bigger this year! Enter now for your chance to win $2,000 for Dad. Whether it’s for…

abittle

National Contest

Dad deserves the upgrade, and we’re helping make Father’s Day a little bigger this year!

Enter now for your chance to win $2,000 for Dad. Whether it’s for a new grill, a weekend getaway, a home project, golf gear, or just giving him the Father’s Day he deserves, this cash prize could go a long way.

Register below for your chance to win $2,000 for Dad!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

https://ul.ink/1VGWGN

Fathers Day 26 Rules PDF
CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
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