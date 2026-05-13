$2,000 for Father’s Day

National Contest

Dad deserves the upgrade, and we’re helping make Father’s Day a little bigger this year!

Enter now for your chance to win $2,000 for Dad. Whether it’s for a new grill, a weekend getaway, a home project, golf gear, or just giving him the Father’s Day he deserves, this cash prize could go a long way.

Register below for your chance to win $2,000 for Dad!

Limit one entry per person per day.