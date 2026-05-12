Niall Horan Brings ‘Dinner Party’ Tour to North America in 2027

Niall Horan announced the North American leg of his upcoming Dinner Party tour, with the first stop set for March 17, 2027, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fittingly, the kickoff lands on St. Patrick’s Day, giving the Irish star an extra festive way to start his next big chapter.

The tour supports Horan’s upcoming album, Dinner Party, which arrives June 5. It marks his first full-length release since 2023’s The Show.

Fans hoping to grab seats can access a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale follows on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com.

Horan Says Touring Is What He Loves Most

Even with the tour still months away, Horan is already excited to get back on stage.

Speaking with Rolling Stone UK in a recent cover story interview, the star opened up about the album’s romantic themes and what he’s looking forward to most.

"I honestly can't wait. It's the best part about what we do," the former One Direction star said of hitting the road.

"It's also the thing that I've done the most of for the last 15 years. At a point, playing to thousands of people was normal for me in a weird way, and I definitely am delving more into that in my head now. I just get excited now about the prospect of putting on the biggest possible show I can," he continued.

A Busy Year Before North America

Before bringing Dinner Party across North America, Horan will begin the tour in the United Kingdom this September. He also has two special co-headlining shows planned for July with longtime friend Thomas Rhett in Pennsylvania and Nashville.

Then next spring, he will hit arenas across the U.S. and Canada, making stops in major cities from Detroit and Toronto to Los Angeles and Seattle.