Joe Jonas Plans Summer of Touring, Fatherhood and European Travel

Joe Jonas will spend this summer on tour with his brothers. Part of this summer will be spent with his two daughters. He wants to visit Europe, too. The musician talked about all his plans with PEOPLE.

"I've got a lot of plans with my brothers," Jonas told PEOPLE. "We're going to be doing some touring. We've got a handful of shows that we have coming up."

The 36-year-old wants time with his kids. "And it's going to be a mixture of taking some personal time being dad, doing that stuff, which I love," he said.

Jonas shares two daughters with his ex, Sophie Turner. Willa turned 5. Delphine is 3.

Vacation? He's thinking about it. "I'm trying to get my a** on a boat," Jonas said with a laugh. "I'm trying to find myself in Europe. ... I want to travel, and I love to travel even when I'm not working. So I'm going to try to go to Europe, or fun things like that, and get in the water as much as I can."

Jonas and his siblings, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, became famous in the mid-2000s. Their band went on the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour last year. Shows have started again. The last one is scheduled for August 8th in Ontario, Canada.

The performer has worked on other things. He partnered with Target and created a "Curated by" collection. He's shown up at music shows when fans didn't expect him.