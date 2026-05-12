Ariana Grande Supports Brother Frankie Grande at ‘Titanique’ on Broadway

Ariana Grande made a special stop on Broadway this weekend, and it sounds like she had the time of her life.

On Saturday, May 9, the singer and Wicked star visited Titanique, the wildly funny musical that retells the story of Titanic through the music of Céline Dion. The production shared video footage from the visit on social media, capturing Ariana backstage with the cast after the show.

A Family Affair Backstage

The night was especially meaningful because Ariana’s older brother, Frankie Grande, is part of the Titanique cast. He stars alongside Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Layton Williams, John Riddle, and co-creators Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli.

The group posed for photos backstage, joined by ensemble members Sara Gallo and Polanco Jones, as well as understudies Brad Greer and Tess Marshall.

This was not Ariana’s first time seeing Titanique. The actress and singer, who made her own Broadway debut at just 15 as Charlotte in Jason Robert Brown’s 13, has supported the musical several times over the years, including during its Off-Broadway run.

A Break From Tour Rehearsals

To make it to New York City’s St. James Theatre, Ariana took time away from rehearsals for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour. The North American and U.K. concert series begins Saturday, June 6, in Oakland, California.

Her Broadway visit comes at an exciting moment for Titanique, which is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Marla Mindelle, who plays Dion in the show, is also nominated for Best Actress in a Musical.

Ariana’s Glowing Review

In the comments on social media, Ariana made it clear how much she loved the show.

"The best show ever," she commented, writing in another remark: "📢 @marlamindelle for best actress 📢 @titaniquemusical for best musical ♡."

She shared even more praise on her Instagram Stories.

"The hardest I've laughed and the most gorgeous voices I've ever heard?" she raved. "@titaniquemusical is perfect?."

“You are all magnificent and literal geniuses," she added, tagging Mindelle, Rousouli, Grande, Barrera, Williams, Parsons, Riddle and Cox.

A Mother’s Day Bonus

The trip home also gave Ariana a chance to celebrate Mother’s Day with her mom, Joan Grande, who co-produces Titanique through her company, Diamond Dog Entertainment.

And according to Ariana, getting there was no small feat.

After the musical joked that Ariana "drove all night" to attend the performance, referencing Dion’s 2003 cover of the Cyndi Lauper hit, Ariana clarified: "i really did ! ♡"

Joan backed her up, adding: "She actually DID!!!! @titaniquemusical the BEST MUSICAL ever!!!! I love this show and I love this cast and I love this day!!!!”

From Cult Favorite to Broadway Sensation

Directed by co-creator Tye Blue, Titanique has grown from a cult favorite into a full Broadway success. The musical has built a loyal fanbase over the years, expanded internationally, and even won the Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play during its West End run.

Now playing in a 1,700-seat Broadway theater, the production has attracted celebrity co-producers including *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and JC Chasez, Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his husband, Mark Hoying.

Despite its growth, the show has kept its playful spirit. With sharp comedy and powerhouse vocals, Titanique brings Céline Dion’s greatest hits to life, including “Because You Loved Me,” “All By Myself,” “I'm Alive,” “To Love You More,” “Taking Chances,” and of course, “My Heart Will Go On.”

Fans of Titanic will also recognize all the iconic moments, from “I'm the king of the world” to the unforgettable “I'm flying” scene and even the famous floating door debate.