Selena Gomez Celebrates Latin Identity in New Rare Beauty Campaign

Selena Gomez is shining a spotlight on beauty that goes far beyond makeup.

The singer and actress is embracing her Mexican roots in a powerful new campaign for her brand, Rare Beauty, celebrating the diversity and individuality found across the Latin community.

On Monday, May 11, the artist launched a new Rare Beauty campaign featuring 48 individuals from across Latin America, with each representing one of the 48 shades of the brand's newest True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation.

A campaign built on representation

"To see such a wide spectrum of skin tones and identities represented so purposefully is everything I dreamed of when I started Rare Beauty," Gomez, who posed for the campaign (shot by Chicana/Costa Rican director and photographer Brittany Bravo) alongside influencers like Desi Perkins, Monica Veloz, Mikayla Nicole and more, shared with PEOPLE.

"It's not just about makeup. It's about that feeling of seeing yourself reflected in the media and advertising that we all consume. It reminds me that our community is never just one thing. We are vibrant, nuanced and everyone's story deserves to be told."

For Gomez, the project is deeply personal. Her paternal grandparents emigrated to Texas from Monterrey, Mexico in the '70s, and the "Back to You" singer, named after the late Selena Quintanilla, has often spoken about how her family has shaped both her life and her work.

Honoring her Mexican heritage

"What makes me most proud is our resilience and complexity. I'm proud that being Latina can mean so many different things, and that those differences are something to celebrate," said the singer to the outlet. "Working with the photographer, models, beauty creators, and Rare Beauty employees featured in the campaign who share that Mexican heritage was very meaningful to me."

The campaign, rolling out in partnership with Ulta Beauty, was also filmed at a Latin-owned studio, another intentional choice Gomez made to support and uplift her community.

Through the campaign, Gomez hopes to show the world how "much depth and dimension" there is in her community. "There isn't just 'one way' to be a Latina," she said.

A message for the next generation

Growing up, the artist said she rarely saw herself represented in beauty campaigns. Now, she wants to help create that visibility for young Latine people looking for a place to feel seen.