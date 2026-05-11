Register To Win: JOURNEY – Final Frontier Tour (An Evening With)

Sponsored By: AEG Live

Don’t stop believin’… because your shot to see JOURNEY live in Charlotte is HERE 🎸🔥

Kiss 95.1 is sending listeners to see JOURNEY – Final Frontier Tour (An Evening With) on Wednesday, May 20th at Spectrum Center! Get ready for a night packed with legendary rock anthems, iconic singalong moments, and the timeless hits you know word for word. From “Faithfully” to “Separate Ways” to “Any Way You Want It,” this is the kind of concert that turns into a full-blown arena karaoke session in the BEST way possible.

Register now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to experience one of the most legendary rock bands of all time LIVE in Charlotte.

Tickets are on sale now, but Kiss 95.1 has your free way in.

Scroll down and enter below!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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