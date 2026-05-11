ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dua Lipa Sues Samsung Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image

Dua Lipa is taking on tech giant Samsung in court after accusing the company of using her image without permission. According to a complaint reported by PEOPLE and filed Thursday,…

Kayla Morgan
Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa is taking on tech giant Samsung in court after accusing the company of using her image without permission.

According to a complaint reported by PEOPLE and filed Thursday, May 8, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Lipa claims Samsung used a copyrighted backstage photo of her on cardboard boxes for televisions sold across the United States.

The singer is seeking at least $15 million in damages, along with any profits tied to sales of the TVs featuring the image.

Why Dua Lipa says the image use crossed a line

“Ms. Lipa's face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

The complaint also argues that the photo created the false impression that Lipa endorsed or was connected to the product. It claims the image “induced potential consumers to buy [the product] because it featured Ms. Lipa.”

To support that argument, the filing points to social media posts from fans who said her photo influenced their purchase decisions.

"I wasn't even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it," one post cited in the filing reads. "I've always said if you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it," another post reads.

Lawsuit says Samsung ignored demands to stop

According to the filing, Samsung continued using the image even after receiving cease-and-desist letters from Lipa’s representatives. Her legal team says they sent the demand after she became aware of Samsung's "infringement and violation of her right of publicity" around June 2025.

“Samsung's response has been dismissive and callous,” the complaint alleges, adding that the products “remain on the market to this day.”

At the center of the dispute is an image titled “Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024,” which the lawsuit says is officially registered with the U.S. Copyright Office.

A fight over image and brand

Lipa’s attorneys argue that Samsung knowingly used her star power and recognizable image to help market its televisions.

“Samsung's infringing conduct — using Ms. Lipa's assets for zero consideration — makes a mockery of her hard work in establishing a successful brand,” the complaint states.

Dua Lipasamsung
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Split Image L-R: Katy Perry, future, Anitta, and Tyla
MusicKaty Perry, Future, Anitta, Tyla, and More Join FIFA World Cup 2026 LineupKayla Morgan
A split image of Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Stevie Nicks
MusicParamount Pictures and Warner Music Group Sign First-Look Deal for Films Based on Music StarsBriana Kelley
Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMiley Cyrus Will Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on May 22Briana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect