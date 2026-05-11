Dua Lipa Sues Samsung Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Her Image

Dua Lipa is taking on tech giant Samsung in court after accusing the company of using her image without permission.

According to a complaint reported by PEOPLE and filed Thursday, May 8, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Lipa claims Samsung used a copyrighted backstage photo of her on cardboard boxes for televisions sold across the United States.

The singer is seeking at least $15 million in damages, along with any profits tied to sales of the TVs featuring the image.

Why Dua Lipa says the image use crossed a line

“Ms. Lipa's face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit states. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

The complaint also argues that the photo created the false impression that Lipa endorsed or was connected to the product. It claims the image “induced potential consumers to buy [the product] because it featured Ms. Lipa.”

To support that argument, the filing points to social media posts from fans who said her photo influenced their purchase decisions.

"I wasn't even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it," one post cited in the filing reads. "I've always said if you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it," another post reads.

Lawsuit says Samsung ignored demands to stop

According to the filing, Samsung continued using the image even after receiving cease-and-desist letters from Lipa’s representatives. Her legal team says they sent the demand after she became aware of Samsung's "infringement and violation of her right of publicity" around June 2025.

“Samsung's response has been dismissive and callous,” the complaint alleges, adding that the products “remain on the market to this day.”

At the center of the dispute is an image titled “Dua Lipa - Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024,” which the lawsuit says is officially registered with the U.S. Copyright Office.

A fight over image and brand

Lipa’s attorneys argue that Samsung knowingly used her star power and recognizable image to help market its televisions.