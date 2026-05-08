This Day in Top 40 History: May 8

The Backstreet Boys made Top 40 history with their first major performance at SeaWorld on May 8, 1993. This day has also witnessed newcomers and legends charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and Madonna selling a painting to raise money for charity.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Ground-breaking hits and milestones from May 8 include:

1970: About a month after their breakup, The Beatles issued Let It Be, their 12th and final LP. This chart-topping album featured at least three No. 1 hits, which were the title track, “The Long And Winding Road,” and “For You Blue.”

About a month after their breakup, The Beatles issued Let It Be, their 12th and final LP. This chart-topping album featured at least three No. 1 hits, which were the title track, “The Long And Winding Road,” and “For You Blue.” 1993: The Backstreet Boys performed their first concert at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. Members of the all-boys band included Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough.

The Backstreet Boys performed their first concert at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. Members of the all-boys band included Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough. 2001: Sum 41 released All Killer, No Filler, their debut album. It peaked at No. 7 and No. 13 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart and the Billboard 200, respectively. Additionally, this project's “Fatlip” and “In Too Deep” cracked the Top 40 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

Sum 41 released All Killer, No Filler, their debut album. It peaked at No. 7 and No. 13 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart and the Billboard 200, respectively. Additionally, this project's “Fatlip” and “In Too Deep” cracked the Top 40 on the U.K. Singles Chart. 2020: Kehlani dropped their sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't. This set featured guest contributions from several artists, including Jhené Aiko, James Blake, Masego, and Lucky Daye. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is Kehlani's highest-charting LP on that list, as of this writing.

Kehlani dropped their sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't. This set featured guest contributions from several artists, including Jhené Aiko, James Blake, Masego, and Lucky Daye. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is Kehlani's highest-charting LP on that list, as of this writing. 2021: The Billboard Hot 100 chart was blowing up on May 8, with "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande jumping from No. 6 to No. 1 after 20 weeks on the charts. "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon was at No. 3, and Dua Lipa's "Levitating" sat at No. 5 after charting for 30 weeks.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart was blowing up on May 8, with "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande jumping from No. 6 to No. 1 after 20 weeks on the charts. "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon was at No. 3, and Dua Lipa's "Levitating" sat at No. 5 after charting for 30 weeks. 2021: Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 in its third week on the chart, and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after an astonishing 73 weeks on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

On May 8 over the years, Top 40 artists have had a major influence, helping others and contributing to culture:

1975: Enrique Iglesias was born to “To All The Girls I've Loved Before” singer Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler in Madrid, Spain. Often referred to as the “King of Latin Pop,” he has scored an impressive 27 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart. These include “Bailamos,” which topped the Hot 100 as well. The “Hero” hitmaker has also bagged multiple awards, including five Latin GRAMMYs.

Enrique Iglesias was born to “To All The Girls I've Loved Before” singer Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler in Madrid, Spain. Often referred to as the “King of Latin Pop,” he has scored an impressive 27 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart. These include “Bailamos,” which topped the Hot 100 as well. The “Hero” hitmaker has also bagged multiple awards, including five Latin GRAMMYs. 2001: Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, welcomed their first and only child, Lily Pearl Black, in California. Soon after their daughter's birth, the “Nothin' But The Taillights” singer and the 2000 Malibu Road star moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where they still live. Notably, Lily has followed in her parents' footsteps — she's a performer and musician, too.

Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, welcomed their first and only child, Lily Pearl Black, in California. Soon after their daughter's birth, the “Nothin' But The Taillights” singer and the 2000 Malibu Road star moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where they still live. Notably, Lily has followed in her parents' footsteps — she's a performer and musician, too. 2013: Pop queen Madonna sold her Fernand Legar painting for over $7 million. The artist purchased the painting, Three Women at the Red Table, in 1990 for $3.4 million and donated the sale proceeds to her Ray of Light Foundation to support girls' education in the Middle East and South Asia.

Pop queen Madonna sold her Fernand Legar painting for over $7 million. The artist purchased the painting, Three Women at the Red Table, in 1990 for $3.4 million and donated the sale proceeds to her Ray of Light Foundation to support girls' education in the Middle East and South Asia. 2019: Ariana Grande performed at the Talking Stick Casino in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of her Sweetener World Tour. Today, this mega pop star is a GRAMMY Award winner, having just won Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture at the 2025 Golden Globes for her role as the good witch Glinda in the musical, Wicked.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 8 featured outstanding performances from the following Top 40 artists:

1981: Lionel Richie left Los Angeles, California, to join Diana Ross at a studio in Reno, Nevada, so they could record “Endless Love.” Upon release later that year, the duet enjoyed a nine-week stay at the top of the Billboard 100. This song cracked the U.K. Singles Chart as well, peaking at No. 7.

Lionel Richie left Los Angeles, California, to join Diana Ross at a studio in Reno, Nevada, so they could record “Endless Love.” Upon release later that year, the duet enjoyed a nine-week stay at the top of the Billboard 100. This song cracked the U.K. Singles Chart as well, peaking at No. 7. 2018: Taylor Swift performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was on her Reputation stadium tour, promoting her chart-topping sixth studio record of the same name. Some of the tracks on this concert's setlist were “Delicate,” “Gorgeous,” and “Dancing With Our Hands Tied.”

Taylor Swift performed at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was on her Reputation stadium tour, promoting her chart-topping sixth studio record of the same name. Some of the tracks on this concert's setlist were “Delicate,” “Gorgeous,” and “Dancing With Our Hands Tied.” 2018: While Post Malone is a pop star, he hit the country music scene, performing at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium during his North American tour with 21 Savage.

While Post Malone is a pop star, he hit the country music scene, performing at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium during his North American tour with 21 Savage. 2024: Nicki Minaj held a concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. The pop star and rapper is known for hits such as "Are You Gone Already" and "Beep Beep."

Nicki Minaj held a concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. The pop star and rapper is known for hits such as "Are You Gone Already" and "Beep Beep." 2024: GRAMMY Award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, during her Guts world tour. Special guest Remi Wolf opened her show.

GRAMMY Award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, during her Guts world tour. Special guest Remi Wolf opened her show. 2025: Kendrick Lamar and SZA took their Grand National Tour to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For this concert, they had both solo and collaborative setlists, featuring tracks from their respective discographies and joint singles. These included “luther,” “All The Stars,” “Snooze,” and “King Kunta.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

It's hard to forget these Top 40 history changes and challenges from May 8:

2006: At the Ascot Hospital in New Zealand, Keith Richards underwent emergency brain surgery, forcing the Rolling Stones to put their A Bigger Bang European tour on hold. The “Miss You” hitmakers were scheduled to start the trek on May 27 of the same year.

At the Ascot Hospital in New Zealand, Keith Richards underwent emergency brain surgery, forcing the Rolling Stones to put their A Bigger Bang European tour on hold. The “Miss You” hitmakers were scheduled to start the trek on May 27 of the same year. 2008: A week before celebrating his 90th birthday, Eddy Arnold died. The Tennessee native had built a successful music career, which saw him place at least seven chart-toppers on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Titles on that list include “What's He Doing In My World” and “Make The World Go Away.”