Billie Eilish Says James Cameron Emailed Her Mom with 3D Film Idea

When most people think of Billie Eilish and James Cameron, they probably do not imagine the pair working side by side. But thanks to one surprising email and a bold idea, the singer and legendary director ended up creating a huge new concert film together.

Their movie, Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), hits theaters Friday, May 8 and brings Eilish’s sold-out tour to the big screen in 3D.

The Email That Started It All

Eilish shared with PEOPLE at the movie’s May 6 premiere that the collaboration began because of her mom, Maggie Baird.

Cameron “wrote an email to my mom because his wife is friends with my mom, or they had worked together,” recalled Eilish. “He literally had the full idea already. He was like, ‘Why hasn't anybody filmed Billie's concert in 3D? Can we? Can I?’ ”

The idea immediately caught Eilish’s attention.

The Oscar winner added that it “was an insane idea” to turn her sold-out 2025 world tour into a 3D concert film. “Where did that come from, how did he think of it? I have no idea, but thank God he did. That's the story. We got on the phone and we made it happen.”

Billie Did Not Need Time to Think

Eilish said agreeing to work with the director of Avatar was an easy decision.

How quickly did Eilish agree to work with Cameron? Her response was “immediate,” she said. “Oh, my God, I didn't even hesitate. Are you kidding?”

As they worked together on the film, Eilish said to the outlet that she was impressed by Cameron’s nonstop energy behind the camera.

Working closely with Cameron in producing and directing mode, Eilish saw firsthand the Avatar helmer’s “ambition and work ethic." "Watching him in action is really inspiring because he has so much energy and is just ready to do whatever it takes to get the shot,” she told the outlet.

Cameron Praises Billie’s Vision

Cameron also had plenty of praise for Eilish at the premiere, saying she already had a clear creative vision long before filming started.

At the premiere, Cameron also reflects on collaborating with the “What Was I Made For” singer. “What you have to realize with Billie is she knows exactly what she's doing as an artist,” said the Oscar-winning director. “I shot it,” he added, “but she created the show. So as my co-director, she'd already done so much of the work before I even showed up.”

The movie also features Eilish’s brother, Finneas O'Connell, and includes plenty of emotional fan moments from the tour.

According to the official synopsis, the film “brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation.”