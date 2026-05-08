AMC Partners With Arena One to Bring Live Concerts to Movie Theaters Starting in June

AMC Theatres and Arena One struck a deal to simulcast concerts to more than 300 venues spanning 89 markets. The initiative, dubbed Arena One at AMC, launches in June with acts from Bebe Rexha, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, and Maren Morris.

The news broke during AMC's earnings call on Tuesday. Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said the shows will let music lovers nationwide gather for identical performances at the same time.

"We consider this to be a major announcement, as once again AMC Entertainment takes an innovative step forward," said Aron in a statement. "Arena One at AMC has the potential to open an entirely new chapter in live entertainment."

These aren't recorded films. Artists perform on Arena One's custom stage while watching and interacting with theatergoers through tech that links crowds and musicians instantly.

"The next chapter of live shows isn't about proximity to big venues, it's about creating visceral, intimate, affordable live connection between artists and fans, no matter where they are," said Rohit Kapoor, founder and chief creative officer of Arena One, in a statement.

Arena One built its stage in Lititz, Pennsylvania, at the Rock Lititz campus. Tech transmits cheers, noise, and energy between audiences and performers.

Tickets will run from $40 to $75, depending on the performer and location, plus taxes and processing fees. Movie tickets average around $16 nationwide, while concert admission typically starts at $140 or higher.

Bebe Rexha takes the stage on June 17. Paris Hilton follows on June 18, Kim Petras on June 19, and Maren Morris on June 20. Additional performers and showtimes will arrive in the coming weeks.

AMC posted first-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion, up from $862.5 million last year during the same stretch. Net losses dropped to $117 million, compared to $202.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Worldwide attendance climbed from 41.9 million to 47.6 million.