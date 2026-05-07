Shakira Adds Five U.S. Concerts to Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira revealed five additional United States stops for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Tuesday. San Jose, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, and Brooklyn will host the new performances this summer.

The expansion brings second nights to each location following a surge in ticket demand. This news arrived just one day after the singer pulled an estimated two million attendees to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend.

Since launching in February 2025, this tour has become the highest-grossing tour in history by a Spanish-language artist, according to Billboard. A recent Mexico City performance at Zócalo pulled 400,000 fans, while a 13-show run at Estadio GNP Seguros moved over 800,000 tickets.

The performer will also establish a residency in Madrid this fall. Shows will unfold at Shakira Stadium in Macondo Park, a temporary venue with 50,000 capacity designed by Bjarke Ingels Group.

Madrid's engagement ballooned from three shows to 11 dates spanning September and October. More than half a million tickets vanished within hours of going on sale.

The U.S. leg launches June 13 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Additional stops include Dallas, Baltimore, Newark, and Atlantic City. The closing show lands on July 25 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

VIP packages are available through vipnation.com. The newly added dates are June 20 in San Jose, June 28 in Atlanta, July 2 in Miami, July 11 in Boston, and July 21 in Brooklyn.