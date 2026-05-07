Hocus Pocus Fans May Be Getting Another Sequel Soon

After years of spells, singing, and Halloween chaos, the Sanderson sisters are not done stirring the pot just yet.

Disney is officially developing a third Hocus Pocus movie, according to a May 6 report from Deadline. The new film would follow 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2, which reunited fans with the delightfully wicked witches nearly 30 years after the original movie became a Halloween favorite.

The Sanderson Sisters Could Return Again

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are all expected to return as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson. While Hocus Pocus 2 premiered on Disney+, Deadline reports the third movie is being planned for a theatrical release.

Right now, story details are still under wraps.

Jen D'Angelo, who wrote Hocus Pocus 2, recently shared that the creative team is still exploring ideas for the next chapter.

"We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it. We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore," she said. "We've only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch."

A Quick Trip Back to Salem

The original Hocus Pocus hit theaters in 1993 and followed teenager Max, played by Omri Katz, who accidentally resurrects the Sanderson sisters on Halloween night after lighting the Black Flame Candle in Salem, Massachusetts.

The witches cause trouble across town before finally being defeated.

In Hocus Pocus 2, the sisters returned centuries later, while a new group of teens, played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lila Buckingham, worked to stop them once again.

The Cast Has Been Teasing a Third Movie

Midler previously hinted that another sequel could happen. In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, she joked about where she would like Winifred to end up next.

“Where I would like Winifred to go, hmm? Well, I think the Hamptons. Winifred in the Hamptons, I could go there. That would be fun,” she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker also shared excitement about returning during a 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying that she and her co-stars "would like to do" another movie.

A few months later, Midler appeared on the same show and revealed she had already seen a script.