Ellie Goulding Shares Sweet Peek of Baby Girl Iris

Ellie Goulding is giving fans a gentle peek into her newest chapter, and it is as soft and cozy as it sounds. The singer, known for hits like “Burn,” recently shared a quiet, intimate moment from home that feels more like a warm snapshot than a celebrity post.

A rare look at baby Iris

On Tuesday, May 5, the artist posted a photo of herself in bed holding her newborn daughter, Iris Edaline. She welcomed Iris on March 6. In the image, Goulding is wearing black sunglasses while breastfeeding her 8-week-old baby, her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear.

The moment feels simple and personal, showing a side of life that usually stays private.

Announcing baby Iris

Goulding first shared news of Iris’s arrival through her Instagram Stories in March, posting a close-up of her baby’s hand and head.

"On Friday [March 6], I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl, Goulding wrote over the photo, adding that she and Minniear, 28, are "totally obsessed with her.”

She also reflected on the timing of her daughter’s birth.

"It was fitting that I spent International Women's Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary's, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives,” Goulding continued.

She added a heartfelt note about her growing family:

"This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel @beauminniear 🤍🤍🤍," the singer added.

Goulding also shares her son Arthur, 5, with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Love, work, and a growing family

The singer revealed her second pregnancy at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London in December 2025, showing her baby bump on the red carpet.

She and Minniear first went public with their relationship in September 2025 after being seen together in London.

Speaking to NYLON in January, Goulding opened up about balancing pregnancy with her career.

"Not every woman has this luxury. I have amazing people around me,” she said. "I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support. I'm still working every day and still writing every day. It’s just that I am growing a human inside me.”

She also kept it real about how she sees motherhood.