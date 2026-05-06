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Ellie Goulding Shares Sweet Peek of Baby Girl Iris

Ellie Goulding is giving fans a gentle peek into her newest chapter, and it is as soft and cozy as it sounds. The singer, known for hits like “Burn,” recently…

Kayla Morgan
Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC

Ellie Goulding is giving fans a gentle peek into her newest chapter, and it is as soft and cozy as it sounds. The singer, known for hits like “Burn,” recently shared a quiet, intimate moment from home that feels more like a warm snapshot than a celebrity post.

A rare look at baby Iris

On Tuesday, May 5, the artist posted a photo of herself in bed holding her newborn daughter, Iris Edaline. She welcomed Iris on March 6. In the image, Goulding is wearing black sunglasses while breastfeeding her 8-week-old baby, her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear.

The moment feels simple and personal, showing a side of life that usually stays private.

Announcing baby Iris

Goulding first shared news of Iris’s arrival through her Instagram Stories in March, posting a close-up of her baby’s hand and head.

"On Friday [March 6], I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl, Goulding wrote over the photo, adding that she and Minniear, 28, are "totally obsessed with her.”

She also reflected on the timing of her daughter’s birth.

"It was fitting that I spent International Women's Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary's, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives,” Goulding continued.

She added a heartfelt note about her growing family:

"This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel @beauminniear 🤍🤍🤍," the singer added.

Goulding also shares her son Arthur, 5, with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Love, work, and a growing family

The singer revealed her second pregnancy at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London in December 2025, showing her baby bump on the red carpet.

She and Minniear first went public with their relationship in September 2025 after being seen together in London.

Speaking to NYLON in January, Goulding opened up about balancing pregnancy with her career.

"Not every woman has this luxury. I have amazing people around me,” she said. "I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support. I'm still working every day and still writing every day. It’s just that I am growing a human inside me.”

She also kept it real about how she sees motherhood.

"I'm perhaps not the most, like, 'Mother Earth' about it, if you know what I mean? It's a beautiful thing to be able to grow a child, and I feel very lucky that I'm healthy — but it's not all I am right now."

Ellie Goulding
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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