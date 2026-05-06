David Guetta Releases Remix of Milky Hit Sampling Stardust Track

David Guetta dropped his remix of Milky's "Just The Way You Are" on May 1. The track samples Stardust's 1998 classic "Music Sounds Better With You," weaving 2000s vocals through a French house foundation.

The track peaked at No. 8 on the Official UK Singles Chart. It climbed to No. 3 on the UK National Airplay Chart and topped Billboard's U.S. Dance Airplay Chart. The campaign has lingered 11 weeks in the OCC Top 20. Streams? They've already crossed 120 million. TikTok creations have surged past three million, according to Rave Jungle.

Guetta debuted the remix at LIV Beach in Las Vegas last weekend; the floor reaction exploded across social media platforms within hours, and from there, the radio picked it up.

Milky is an Italian dance-pop project crafted by producers Giordano Trivellato and Giuliano Sacchetto. These two first broke through in 2001 with "Just The Way You Are," which became a worldwide smash.

The producers have written more than 200 singles across Europe, including club staples for Jinny, JJ Brothers, and Carol Bailey. They also produced "Don't Stop" by The Outhere Brothers, which earned UK Gold status.

Stardust was a project built by Thomas Bangalter, Benjamin Diamond, and Alan Braxe. They released "Music Sounds Better With You" in 1998. The track remains one of the most recognizable French house records ever made.

David Guetta is a two-time GRAMMY winner. He's one of the most-streamed artists on the planet, with his work appearing on some of the biggest dance records of the last two decades.