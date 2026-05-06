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Billie Eilish Says She Will Skip Cosmetic Surgery and Embrace Aging Naturally

Billie Eilish is learning that life does not stay frozen in one moment, even when it feels like it might. Speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, she shared a…

Kayla Morgan
Billie Eilish attends the "Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 28, 2026, in London, England.
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Billie Eilish is learning that life does not stay frozen in one moment, even when it feels like it might. Speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, she shared a more relaxed, honest look at how her views have changed over time.

Back when she was younger, Eilish thought she had already become the person she would always be. Now, she laughs at that idea.

“I never thought I would not be a teenager,” she said. “...I remember when I was 17, I was like, ‘Okay, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.’ And that’s not how it works, obviously.”

Choosing to Age Naturally

Eilish also talked about cosmetic surgery and made it clear it is not something she plans to do. Instead, she is actually excited about getting older and seeing how she changes.

"I am so excited to age, and I'm so excited for my face to age and my body to age, and not change it," she said. "And I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f--- is going on out there right now."

For her, growing older is not something to fear. It is something to experience fully.

Looking Ahead to the Future

Eilish has also spoken before about wanting a family someday. In a past interview with The Sunday Times, she shared just how important that dream is to her, even if it comes with worries.

"I need them," she said before adding that she also "dreads" the idea. "The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I'm, like, no, it's not! And they won't listen to me."

Feeling More Like Herself

As she gets older, Eilish says she feels more confident and sure of who she is. That includes how she sees herself and how she expresses her identity.

"I feel different now, like I'm desirable," she added. "I feel like I'm capable of being as feminine as I want to be and as masculine as I want."

For Eilish, growing up is not about losing who you are. It is about discovering more of it.

Billie Eilish
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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