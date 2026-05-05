Register To Win: USA vs. Senegal LIVE in Charlotte

Sponsored By: US Soccer Federation

Get ready, QC, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is pulling up to the Queen City for a MASSIVE international showdown!

They’re taking on Senegal in the Allstate Continental Clásico at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, May 31st at 3:30PM and this isn’t just any match…it’s one of the final send-off games before the 2026 World Cup 👀

This is your chance to see some of the biggest stars in U.S. Soccer hit the pitch LIVE right here in Charlotte as they gear up for the world stage 🌎⚡

Register beloe for your shot to win a pair of tickets and be in the building for one of the biggest soccer events of the year!

Don’t miss the energy. Don’t miss the moment.

Enter below and let’s pack the stadium🔥

Limit one entry per person per day.

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