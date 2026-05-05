Register To Win: USA vs. Senegal LIVE in Charlotte
Sponsored By: US Soccer Federation Get ready, QC, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is pulling up to the Queen City for a MASSIVE international showdown! They’re taking on Senegal…
Sponsored By: US Soccer Federation
Get ready, QC, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is pulling up to the Queen City for a MASSIVE international showdown!
They’re taking on Senegal in the Allstate Continental Clásico at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, May 31st at 3:30PM and this isn’t just any match…it’s one of the final send-off games before the 2026 World Cup 👀
This is your chance to see some of the biggest stars in U.S. Soccer hit the pitch LIVE right here in Charlotte as they gear up for the world stage 🌎⚡
Register beloe for your shot to win a pair of tickets and be in the building for one of the biggest soccer events of the year!
Don’t miss the energy. Don’t miss the moment.
Enter below and let’s pack the stadium🔥
Limit one entry per person per day.
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For the “US Men’s National Team vs Senegal Ticket Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on May 6, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on May 27, 2026 by completing the online entry form on the station website. At least sixty-four (64) winners will be selected at random on or around May 28, 2026, and upon verification, each winner will receive two (2) tickets to see the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team vs Senegal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on May 31, 2026. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $100 per prize. Total ARV of all prizes: $6,400. Prize provided courtesy of the U.S. Soccer Federation. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., age 18 or older. Void where prohibited. By entering, participants may opt-in to receive marketing communications from the U.S. Soccer Federation. Consent to receive marketing emails and/or text messages is optional and not required to enter or win. Message and data rates may apply. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.