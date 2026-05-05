Pussycat Dolls Cancel Nearly All North American Tour Dates After Rethinking Plans

If you were hoping to see the The Pussycat Dolls live this summer, there is a big update. The group has canceled most of their North American reunion tour, surprising fans who were excited for their return.

The trio, made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, shared the news in a statement on social media on Monday, May 4.

"When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world," began the Pussycat Dolls' statement. "After taking an honest look at the North American run, we've made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates."

One Show Still Happening

Even though most shows are canceled, the group will still perform one U.S. concert. They are scheduled to appear at the OUTLOUD Music Festival during WeHo Pride on June 6.

"could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans."

"The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we're honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family," continued the statement.

Looking Ahead to Europe

The group says they are still moving forward with shows in the U.K. and Europe this fall. Those concerts are planned for September and October, and many tickets are already sold out.

"the response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out."

"We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time," continued the group. "We're working hard to create the kind of show we've always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable."

What About Tickets?

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster or AXS will get automatic refunds.

"Thank you for your love, patience and support," concluded the statement.

The North American tour was originally planned to run from June through August.

Questions About the Lineup

When the group first announced their reunion in March, they also released a new song called "Club Song." Some fans quickly noticed that former members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton were not included.

Bachar, 51, released a statement claiming she "was not contacted regarding the group's decision to move forward" and "learned of these plans at the same time as the public." She added that given her role in the group's early foundation, "I would have appreciated direct communication."

Sutta, 43, also spoke out on Instagram and claimed she was informed of the reunion one day before its announcement. "I was never planning to return under the current circumstances, and unfortunately I'm still unable to dance due to ongoing health issues," she wrote. "Because of that, the recent news was difficult for me."

What the Current Members Say

In an interview on the 3rd Hour of Today in March, the current members talked about the changes.

"I mean, it has been an ever-changing lineup and this is what it looks like now in 2026 and you never know what comes next," said Wyatt, 44. "And I think ultimately we've gotta protect our peace and when something like The Pussycat Dolls has history, we have ruptured in the past and right now we are repairing and we're sort of on the same page with that."