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Oscars Move to Protect Human Work from AI Influence

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is tightening its rules as artificial intelligence becomes more common in filmmaking. Ahead of the 99th Oscars, the organization has introduced updated…

Kayla Morgan
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, awards are seen backstage at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is tightening its rules as artificial intelligence becomes more common in filmmaking.

Ahead of the 99th Oscars, the organization has introduced updated eligibility requirements aimed at protecting human contributions in film. The changes draw a clear line between technology used as a tool and work created by people.

Clear Boundaries for Performances and Writing

Under the new guidelines, acting nominations are now strictly reserved for roles “demonstrably performed by humans with their consent” and officially credited in the film’s legal billing. The Academy also stated that eligible screenplays must be “human-authored,” reinforcing that writing must come from a person rather than artificial intelligence.

These updates establish firm limits on how AI can be used in projects that hope to qualify for major awards.

Industry Pressures Behind the Decision

The policy shift comes as the entertainment industry continues to face questions about digital replicas and AI-assisted storytelling.

Attention recently focused on the independent film As Deep as the Grave, directed by Coerte Voorhees. The project gained notice at CinemaCon after debuting a trailer featuring an AI-generated likeness of the late Val Kilmer portraying a Catholic priest.

Although the digital performance was created with permission from Kilmer’s daughter to honor his original casting, the situation highlighted how quickly the technology is entering mainstream filmmaking and raised concerns about its long-term impact.

Looking Ahead to the 99th Oscars

The Academy will require productions to disclose their use of AI and reserves the right to review how the technology is applied. The move builds on protections established after recent actors’ and writers’ strikes, which emphasized concerns about job security and creative ownership.

Scheduled for early 2027, the 99th Oscars will be the first ceremony held under these new standards. The changes signal the Academy’s intent to keep its awards focused on human performance and authorship as the industry continues to evolve.

Academy AwardsAIArtificial IntelligenceOscars
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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