Niall Horan Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Bringing Bridges Back to Pop Music

Niall Horan credits Olivia Rodrigo with reviving the bridge in pop music. Both artists are preparing to release new albums this June. The former One Direction star applauded her songwriting approach during a Rolling Stone conversation.

"What I like about Olivia's music is you feel like you're getting one song and then you get a completely different song," Horan said to Rolling Stone. "It completely flips on its head musically."

Olivia Rodrigo has shifted how pop writers think about songs, Horan believes. The streaming era pushed artists toward brief tracks and instant hooks. Bridges? Those got left behind.

Rodrigo builds her tracks around big shifts in mood and sound. "Drivers License" does it. So do "Good 4 U," "Vampire," and her newest release, "Drop Dead." That last one dropped April 17, launching You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love and shooting straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She made history with that chart position. No other artist has ever sent the lead single from three consecutive studio albums to the top spot. "Drivers License" started SOUR in January 2021, and "Vampire" opened GUTS in 2023.

Horan discussed the young singer while promoting Dinner Party, his fourth studio album, arriving June 5. The title track serves as the project's lead single and shows off a sunnier sound than his past work. Last week brought "Little More Time," the second single.

Rodrigo shot to stardom when "Drivers License" became a phenomenon in 2021. Critics have named her among the decade's most important pop stars. She adored One Direction growing up, and her old social media posts about the band resurfaced online.