ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Niall Horan Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Bringing Bridges Back to Pop Music

Niall Horan credits Olivia Rodrigo with reviving the bridge in pop music. Both artists are preparing to release new albums this June. The former One Direction star applauded her songwriting…

Briana Kelley
A split image of Niall Horan on the left and Olivia Rodrigo on the right
Joe Maher/Stringer via Getty Images / Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Niall Horan credits Olivia Rodrigo with reviving the bridge in pop music. Both artists are preparing to release new albums this June. The former One Direction star applauded her songwriting approach during a Rolling Stone conversation.

"What I like about Olivia's music is you feel like you're getting one song and then you get a completely different song," Horan said to Rolling Stone. "It completely flips on its head musically."

Olivia Rodrigo has shifted how pop writers think about songs, Horan believes. The streaming era pushed artists toward brief tracks and instant hooks. Bridges? Those got left behind.

Rodrigo builds her tracks around big shifts in mood and sound. "Drivers License" does it. So do "Good 4 U," "Vampire," and her newest release, "Drop Dead." That last one dropped April 17, launching You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love and shooting straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She made history with that chart position. No other artist has ever sent the lead single from three consecutive studio albums to the top spot. "Drivers License" started SOUR in January 2021, and "Vampire" opened GUTS in 2023.

Horan discussed the young singer while promoting Dinner Party, his fourth studio album, arriving June 5. The title track serves as the project's lead single and shows off a sunnier sound than his past work. Last week brought "Little More Time," the second single.

Rodrigo shot to stardom when "Drivers License" became a phenomenon in 2021. Critics have named her among the decade's most important pop stars. She adored One Direction growing up, and her old social media posts about the band resurfaced online.

Horan's album arrives June 6. Rodrigo's follows on June 12 across the globe.

Niall HoranOlivia Rodrigo
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Myles Smith performing at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.
MusicMyles Smith Pushes Back Debut Album Release by One Week To Recover Before TourBriana Kelley
K-pop boy band BTS perform onstage during comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.
MusicK-Pop Acts BTS, ENHYPEN, IVE, and aespa Announce Major 2026 World Tours Across North AmericaBriana Kelley
Joe Jonas prepares to perform the United States national anthem before WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada
MusicJoe Jonas Opens Up About His Longtime Love of PokémonKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect