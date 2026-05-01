DJ Khaled Says Bieber Playing ‘I’m the One’ at Coachella Meant Everything

When DJ Khaled talks about Justin Bieber, you can hear the excitement right away. The producer could not stop smiling as he shared his reaction to Bieber’s big Coachella performance, especially one special song choice.

“That’s my brother.”

DJ Khaled has nothing but praise for Justin Bieber's performance. The renowned music producer revealed to PEOPLE his thoughts on the SWAG singer's headlining performance at the 2026 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, where he sang their 2017 collaboration, "I'm the One."

"I mean, first of all, Justin Bieber, that's my brother. It's always great to make music with my brother," Khaled told the outlet of Bieber while chatting on a yacht en route to the VCARB Livery Launch Party ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Wednesday, April 29.

"For him to pull up his computer and pick that song out of all the hits he has, he picked the one that we did together and my phone blew up," he continued, saying, "And it just put a big smile on my face because I love Justin Bieber."

He added, "That's my brother and I'm very grateful for everything that we've done together and I'm excited to do more."

A hit that still hits

Khaled and Bieber teamed up for their mega hit "I'm the One," which was released in April 2017. The single, which was featured on the DJ's album Grateful, also featured Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

A Coachella set that got people talking

Bieber headlined both weekends of Coachella, performing songs from his newer albums SWAG and SWAG II. He also surprised fans by bringing back older hits like "Baby," "That Should Be Me," "Up" and "Never Say Never."

Not everyone saw the performance the same way. Some fans missed the high-energy dancing and stage production he used to be known for. This time, Bieber kept things simple, even playing YouTube clips of his older performances from a computer on stage.

Full circle for a YouTube star

Other fans thought the moment was meaningful. Bieber started his career on YouTube, so using old clips during his set felt like coming full circle. By singing alongside videos of his younger self, he reminded fans how far he has come.