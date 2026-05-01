Charli XCX Announces NYC Fan Event, Teases Rock Album Direction

Charli XCX has announced a fan event in New York City for May. She's preparing to drop her next studio album. The pop star shared details about the gathering on Instagram on Tuesday, inviting fans to discuss her creative process.

The post featured an image styled as notepaper. It read "New York, May 2026. Conversations." A handwritten note added "Would love to talk w you." Fans can sign up through an RSVP on her website.

"I love talking about making things and process and stuff with my friends so if you want to ask me questions about creative process / song writing / anything else that would be cute," she wrote in the caption. "Wanna hear what you're making too. would love to talk with you."

Her team confirmed earlier this month that she is finishing work on her next studio album. The singer has said the release will move in a rock direction, shifting away from her previous sound.

"I think the dance floor is dead, so now we're making rock music," she said in an interview with Vogue.

She told the magazine she wanted to avoid repeating her previous work. "If I'd made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad," she said. "What's interesting for me is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on that could be."

Her last studio album was 2024's Brat. It became a widespread phenomenon and sparked "'Brat' Summer." The release cemented her status as a global superstar. She has since released a soundtrack album for Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights.