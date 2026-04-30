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Zara Larsson Performs at Yale and Explains Why She’s Touring Colleges

Zara Larsson recently visited Yale University. Not for classes, though. She was there to perform. The “Midnight Sun” singer took the stage at Yale’s Spring Fling ’26 concert on April…

Kayla Morgan
Zara Larsson attends the YouTube Backstage Studio during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2026 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube

Zara Larsson recently visited Yale University. Not for classes, though. She was there to perform.

The "Midnight Sun" singer took the stage at Yale’s Spring Fling ’26 concert on April 25. Later, she joked about the experience on TikTok.

"Yeah, I went to Yale," she said in the video, wearing Yale merch. "I went there to sing once, so technically I did go to Yale, yes."

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Why She’s Touring Colleges

Larsson explained that she’s currently doing a series of college shows.

"I’m on some kind of college show tour," she said. "I signed that s--- a long time ago because I needed to pay for my real tour, because it’s so expensive to tour."

She recently finished the North American leg of her Midnight Sun Tour. Now, she’s performing at schools like the University of Delaware, Tufts University, and Brandeis University.

These shows come before a busy festival schedule that runs through August.

Big Plans Ahead

After the college tour, Larsson will perform at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles this September. Then she heads to Australia and New Zealand for more concerts in October.

Her career has been growing fast. Songs like "Lush Life," "Midnight Sun," and "Stateside" with PinkPantheress have helped her reach more fans. Some shows even moved to bigger venues because so many people wanted tickets.

She has also hinted that arena shows could be coming next.

Sticking to Her Word

Even with all her success, Larsson says she keeps her promises.

"Once I’ve signed that contract, I’m not pulling out. I don’t do that. I don’t cancel shows," she said. Then she joked, "Some people pay to go to college, I get paid to go to college."

Looking Back and Moving Forward

Larsson never went to college as a student, and she has mixed feelings about that.

"I wish I went to college. Part of me wishes I went to college because I didn’t even finish high school," she said. "I hate saying that because it doesn’t match my brain. Like, I’m a smart girl. But someone has to entertain the educated, and that’s my job. And I take that seriously. But it’s been really fun. It’s actually been so fun, and everyone’s having a good time. It seems like everyone is excited."

Yale even gave her some school merch, and she plans to wear it again.

"So if you see me in this, mind your business please," she said. "Or just be like, ‘Wow, that’s so amazing. What year did you graduate?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’ll graduate in two years.’"

What’s Next

Larsson is getting ready to release Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, a deluxe version of her latest album, on May 1. The project will include collaborations with Shakira, PinkPantheress, Robyn, and more.

Zara Larsson
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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