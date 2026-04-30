Zara Larsson Performs at Yale and Explains Why She’s Touring Colleges

Zara Larsson recently visited Yale University. Not for classes, though. She was there to perform.

The "Midnight Sun" singer took the stage at Yale’s Spring Fling ’26 concert on April 25. Later, she joked about the experience on TikTok.

"Yeah, I went to Yale," she said in the video, wearing Yale merch. "I went there to sing once, so technically I did go to Yale, yes."

Why She’s Touring Colleges

Larsson explained that she’s currently doing a series of college shows.

"I’m on some kind of college show tour," she said. "I signed that s--- a long time ago because I needed to pay for my real tour, because it’s so expensive to tour."

She recently finished the North American leg of her Midnight Sun Tour. Now, she’s performing at schools like the University of Delaware, Tufts University, and Brandeis University.

These shows come before a busy festival schedule that runs through August.

Big Plans Ahead

After the college tour, Larsson will perform at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles this September. Then she heads to Australia and New Zealand for more concerts in October.

Her career has been growing fast. Songs like "Lush Life," "Midnight Sun," and "Stateside" with PinkPantheress have helped her reach more fans. Some shows even moved to bigger venues because so many people wanted tickets.

She has also hinted that arena shows could be coming next.

Sticking to Her Word

Even with all her success, Larsson says she keeps her promises.

"Once I’ve signed that contract, I’m not pulling out. I don’t do that. I don’t cancel shows," she said. Then she joked, "Some people pay to go to college, I get paid to go to college."

Looking Back and Moving Forward

Larsson never went to college as a student, and she has mixed feelings about that.

"I wish I went to college. Part of me wishes I went to college because I didn’t even finish high school," she said. "I hate saying that because it doesn’t match my brain. Like, I’m a smart girl. But someone has to entertain the educated, and that’s my job. And I take that seriously. But it’s been really fun. It’s actually been so fun, and everyone’s having a good time. It seems like everyone is excited."

Yale even gave her some school merch, and she plans to wear it again.

"So if you see me in this, mind your business please," she said. "Or just be like, ‘Wow, that’s so amazing. What year did you graduate?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’ll graduate in two years.’"

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