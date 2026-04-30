Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘Unraveled’ Tour
Olivia Rodrigo is heading back on the road with a major new tour. On Thursday, April 30, the artist announced her 65-date Unraveled Tour, which will support her upcoming third…
Olivia Rodrigo is heading back on the road with a major new tour.
On Thursday, April 30, the artist announced her 65-date Unraveled Tour, which will support her upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. The announcement signals a busy stretch ahead as she prepares to release new music and perform it live for fans around the world.
Rodrigo shared the news on Instagram, writing, "i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!"
North American and European Dates
The tour begins Friday, Sept. 25 at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. From there, Rodrigo will travel across North America, with scheduled stops in cities including Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.
The North American leg concludes Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Rodrigo will then continue the tour in Europe, performing from March through May in cities such as Stockholm, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.
Opening Acts
Several artists will join Rodrigo across different dates of the tour. Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice are set to appear as opening acts.
Ticket Information
Tickets will first be available through an American Express presale beginning Tuesday, May 5 at 12 p.m. local time and ending Wednesday, May 6 at 10 p.m. local time.
General ticket sales for the North American shows start Thursday, May 7 at 12 p.m. local time.
As with her previous tour, Rodrigo will offer a limited number of Silver Star Tickets priced at $20, aimed at making the shows more accessible to fans.
Upcoming Album
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is scheduled for release on June 12 via Geffen Records. The album’s lead single, "Drop Dead," was released earlier this month.
With a full tour and new album on the way, Rodrigo is entering her next phase with a strong global rollout.
Get the complete list of tour dates here.