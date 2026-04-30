Mark Ronson and Mickalene Thomas to Receive Honorary Clio Awards at 2026 Ceremony Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key

Producer and songwriter Mark Ronson will receive an Honorary Clio Award at the 2026 Clio Awards ceremony, set for May 12 at Cipriani in New York City. Actor, writer, and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the evening, which brings together leading creative talent from across advertising, marketing, and communications.

Each year, the Honorary Clio Award recognizes individuals whose work has had a lasting impact on popular culture. Multidisciplinary artist Mickalene Thomas will also receive an Honorary Clio Award for her transformative impact on contemporary art and visual culture. The Clio Awards were founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising worldwide.

"With this award, the Clios recognize Ronson's enduring influence on music and culture, and his ability to shape sound in ways that resonate across entertainment, advertising, and beyond," the organization said in a statement.

Ronson, 50, is a nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, including two Record of the Year awards — as producer and engineer/mixer of Amy Winehouse's "Rehab," and as artist, producer, and engineer/mixer of "Uptown Funk!" featuring Bruno Mars. He also secured an Oscar and a Golden Globe for co-writing "Shallow," the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper collaboration from A Star Is Born.

Throughout his career, Ronson has collaborated with Adele, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa. His memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, became a New York Times bestseller and is currently being adapted for the big screen.