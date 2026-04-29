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Worker Dies in Stage Collapse Ahead of Shakira’s Rio Concert

A construction worker died Sunday after suffering crushing injuries while assembling the stage for Shakira’s upcoming free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The accident occurred on Copacabana Beach six…

Briana Kelley
Shakira performs during a stop of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

A construction worker died Sunday after suffering crushing injuries while assembling the stage for Shakira's upcoming free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The accident occurred on Copacabana Beach six days before the singer's scheduled performance on May 2.

Event organizers, Todo Mundo No Rio, confirmed the death in a statement posted to Instagram. First responders gave care at the scene. The Fire Department then transported the worker to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Brazilian state fire brigade told People magazine the male worker "suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system." Other employees removed him from the equipment before emergency teams arrived.

Witness Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos said he saw people running when the structure fell. "When we looked, the structure was on the ground," Ferreira dos Santos told France24. "People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out."

Concert organizer Bonus Track released a statement saying the technician passed away in the hospital. Officials said they are providing support to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Shakira posted about the show on Instagram on Saturday, one day before the fatal accident. "Almost there, Rio!!! Prepping so many surprises for you: guest artists, new wardrobe, songs you'll love to hear," the Colombian singer wrote. "Can't wait to be there."

The 49-year-old performer was named headliner for Todo Mundo No Rio in February. The free outdoor concert marks the third annual event at Copacabana Beach. Madonna drew 1.6 million people in 2024, while Lady Gaga attracted 2.5 million attendees in 2025.

Madonna's performance brought in more than $60 million for the local economy. Lady Gaga's show brought $109 million to the city and became the largest concert for a solo female artist in history.

Crews had been working for weeks to assemble the stage on the beach. Whether the tragedy will impact the scheduled performance this Saturday remains unclear.

Shakira
Briana KelleyWriter
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