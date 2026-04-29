Taylor Swift Breaks Down Her Creative Process

Ever wonder how a Taylor Swift song actually begins? Not just the polished version you hear, but the messy, real start. Taylor Swift opened up about her songwriting process in a rare, wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, offering fans an inside look at how some of her biggest songs come to life.

In "Times Exclusive: The Taylor Swift Interview," Swift sat down in with reporter Joe Coscarelli for a 30-minute conversation about the craft behind her lyrics, her country roots and the instinctive moments that spark her songs.

The interview arrives as Swift continues cementing her legacy as one of music's most celebrated songwriters. In January, the 36-year-old became the youngest female inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2026 class.

Taylor Swift's early influences in Nashville

Swift's songwriting ambitions took root early in Nashville. She began writing songs at 12 and signed a publishing deal with Sony at 14.

She recalled heading to Music Row after school with nearly finished songs, half-finished ideas and hooks prepared for writing sessions.

"I just never wanted people to be like, 'Yeah, there’s this little kid that thinks she can swan her way into Music Row,'" she said.

While country storytelling shaped her structure, Swift said emo and pop-punk music sharpened her lyrical instincts. She named Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba, plus Fall Out Boy bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, as a few of her major influences.

Her earliest country and folk influences came from songs such as "Harper Valley PTA" by Jeannie C. Riley, "Goodbye Earl" by the Chicks and "any amazing Kenny Chesney song" as formative examples of narrative songwriting.

"Where a hypothetical structure would be: first verse, little girl learns a lesson that in the chorus her mom teaches her about. Then the little girl grows up, and now she's a teenager, and she realizes, 'Oh, my God, my mom was right about this.' Then the second time you hear the hook, that same hook means something a little bit different because she’s grown up in her life. Then the bridge, maybe she goes on in her life, she has a little girl, she imparts that wisdom onto her. And if you really want to get me to cry, bring back that same first line of the song and end the song with it."

Swift said she admired how they twisted familiar phrases into something unexpected.

The showgirl's “rant bridges”

Two key ingredients in Swift's songwriting are exacting wordplay and emotional payoff. She obsesses over phrasing, rhythm and contradiction in her verses before unleashing some of her most vulnerable thoughts in the bridge.

"I really gravitate towards juxtaposition and polarity in a line," she said. "You take one word that’s at the beginning of the phrase, and then you take its opposite, because ultimately, we are all filled with polarity, hypocrisy, these kind of battling features and factors that make up our jagged personalities."

She pointed to examples like "the girl who has everything and nothing all at once" from "Elizabeth Taylor" and "our coming of age has come and gone" from "Peace." Both show, in different ways, how contradictions reflect the complexity of human emotion.

Swift also revealed some of the specific "rules" she follows when writing lyrics.

She loves alliteration, offering a chef's kiss to two back-to-back words having the same letter. She avoids having one word end with the same letter the next word starts with. She used "Our Song" as an example, the original lyric was going to be "and you talk real low." She changed it to "talk real slow" allowing the "s" to break up the "l's."

Swift keeps a running file of words, questions and phrases in her phone searching for the perfect line she wrote down years earlier.

She doesn't bring social media into the record studio. However, she admits that, when she's in her Notes app, "it looks like I'm just endlessly scrolling, but I'm scrolling through words in my file."

For the singer-songwriter, one of the most important parts of a song is the bridge.

"You can start painting the picture in the verse," she said. "You can get to the heart of it at the chorus, but then the bridge can be where you zoom back, you walk 20 feet back, and you see what this entire painting was supposed to be. Like, you’ve seen brushstrokes, you’ve seen the color tones, but the bridge can be when you step back and you feel everything that that piece of art was supposed to make you feel."

Her now-famous "mega-bridges" seen in "Hits Different," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "Death By a Thousand Cuts" have become a defining part of her songwriting. Collaborator Jack Antonoff and Swift call some of them "rant bridges" intense, stream-of-consciousness emotional outpourings featured in songs.

Swift said one of her most famous songs, "All Too Well," started as a 10-minute emotional "rant" during rehearsals for her Speak Now tour. She played the same chords over and over and just allowed words to flow like a conduit.

"It was basically catharsis of intense emotion," she said. Her mom asked the sound engineer if he had recorded her rant. He had. And the 10-minute version was born.

How Taylor Swift wrote "Elizabeth Taylor"

In 2024, Swift was in the car with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, passionately explaining to him why Elizabeth Taylor fascinated her.

She was "going on and on" about the Hollywood icon, praising Taylor for fighting for artists' rights, surviving exploitation and still maintaining her humor and humanity. Swift even fixated on one tiny, poetic detail: Taylor's famously violet eyes.

In that moment, the song began to "float down like a cloud," as Swift described it. She scrambled to open the recording app on her phone before the lyric disappeared.

But not every song arrives in a parked car. Swift said that other times inspiration can come from instrumentals sent by collaborators like Aaron Dessner or Jack Antonoff, or from spontaneous moments in the room while writing together.

In recent years, that instinct has evolved into some of her most layered storytelling, including "Clara Bow," where Swift explored how the entertainment industry and record labels cycle through women. She pictured Stevie Nicks walking into a studio and sitting with an exec who compared the star to actress Clara Bow. In the next verse, Swift pictured herself sitting down and an exec telling her she is just like Stevie Nicks. By the end of the song, a new girl sits down who looks like the Eras Tour singer: "You look like Taylor Swift / In this light / We're loving it. / You've got edge she never did / The future's bright / Dazzling."