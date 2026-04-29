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JoJo and Demi Lovato Reunite for a Surprise NYC Duet

Sometimes the best moments happen out of nowhere. That is exactly what went down when Joanna “JoJo” Levesque popped up onstage with Demi Lovato in New York City. Fans did…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) JoJo and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the Demi Lovato "It's Not That Deep" Tour at Madison Square Garden on April 24, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Sometimes the best moments happen out of nowhere. That is exactly what went down when Joanna “JoJo” Levesque popped up onstage with Demi Lovato in New York City. Fans did not see it coming, but they were definitely here for it.

JoJo later shared how the whole thing came together, and it turns out it was pretty simple. Just two longtime friends making a quick plan.

From Childhood Friends to Stage Partners

The two stars go way back. “We've known each other since we were kids. So she hit me up,” Levesque told PEOPLE while attending the opening night of The Lost Boys on Broadway on April 26.

Their friendship is not just personal. It is musical too.

“And we've actually — we have a song together on one of my old albums. It's called 'Lonely Hearts' and we've done Christmas stuff together. So, you know, we're always like, 'Anything you need, just let me know.' And she's like, 'Are you in New York?' And I'm like, "I moved here, girl,'" she added with a laugh. (Levesque will be back on Broadway in June as she steps into the role of Florence Vassy in Chess.)

A Duet Fans Loved

During the concert, the pair performed JoJo’s hit “Too Little Too Late” together. The crowd loved it, and videos quickly spread online. Fans called them “powerhouse vocalists,” and it is easy to see why.

For JoJo, sharing the moment made it even better.

“It was so fun,” she said.

“I mean, I don't get to sing any of my big songs with people because they're not typically duets, but I have even more fun singing them with other people because they were a part of our childhoods,” she explained. “And so I see the excitement, you know, in people's eyes when they're like, ‘I grew up singing the song,' and I'm like, ‘Me too.' You know? It's a nice moment.”

Keeping the Celebration Going

JoJo did not let the moment end onstage. She shared a playful video on Instagram the next day, showing her and Lovato singing along to their song “Lonely Hearts.”

"Justice for Lonely Hearts … how I loved sharing the stage with you @thegarden - u be SINGIN @ddlovato !!!" she captioned the video.

"For those who haven't heard it… Demi and I have a duet… 2020 was a wild timeeeee -it's called #LonelyHearts and it lives on the deluxe version of my Good to Know album ayeeeee," she added.

For fans, it was more than just a surprise performance. It was a reminder that some friendships and songs never go out of style.

Demi LovatoJoJo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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