Olivia Rodrigo Surprises NYC Crowd With ‘Drop Dead’ Performance
Fans at a small New York City venue got way more than they expected over the weekend. During what seemed like a typical open mic night, Olivia Rodrigo showed up…
Fans at a small New York City venue got way more than they expected over the weekend. During what seemed like a typical open mic night, Olivia Rodrigo showed up and delivered a surprise performance.
From Open Mic to Star Moment
The Grammy winner performed her new single "Drop Dead" for a crowd that had no idea she would appear. The show took place at Pete's Candy Store, a spot known for giving rising artists a place to shine.
One performer, a musician named Industry Monk, later shared a video on Instagram and wrote that he was "unaware I was opening for Olivia Rodrigo at Pete's Candy Store today."
Rodrigo stepped on stage in a relaxed outfit, singing alongside an acoustic guitarist. The casual setup made the moment feel even more special for the small crowd.
A New Song and a New Direction
"Drop Dead" was released April 17 with a music video filmed at the Palace of Versailles. It is the lead single from her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.
In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo talked about how this album pushed her in a new way.
“When you're experiencing that you're connected to someone, or feeling really good, you're not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!” said Rodrigo.
She also shared that the album will still include emotional tracks, saying, "I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them."
Building Excitement for What’s Next
Earlier this month, Rodrigo performed "Drop Dead" live for the first time with Addison Rae during her set at Coachella.
Her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is set to release on June 12 through Geffen Records.