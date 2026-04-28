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Olivia Rodrigo Surprises NYC Crowd With ‘Drop Dead’ Performance

Fans at a small New York City venue got way more than they expected over the weekend. During what seemed like a typical open mic night, Olivia Rodrigo showed up…

Kayla Morgan
olivia rodrigo
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Express

Fans at a small New York City venue got way more than they expected over the weekend. During what seemed like a typical open mic night, Olivia Rodrigo showed up and delivered a surprise performance.

From Open Mic to Star Moment

The Grammy winner performed her new single "Drop Dead" for a crowd that had no idea she would appear. The show took place at Pete's Candy Store, a spot known for giving rising artists a place to shine.

One performer, a musician named Industry Monk, later shared a video on Instagram and wrote that he was "unaware I was opening for Olivia Rodrigo at Pete's Candy Store today."

Rodrigo stepped on stage in a relaxed outfit, singing alongside an acoustic guitarist. The casual setup made the moment feel even more special for the small crowd.

A New Song and a New Direction

"Drop Dead" was released April 17 with a music video filmed at the Palace of Versailles. It is the lead single from her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo talked about how this album pushed her in a new way.

“When you're experiencing that you're connected to someone, or feeling really good, you're not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!” said Rodrigo.

She also shared that the album will still include emotional tracks, saying, "I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them."

Building Excitement for What’s Next

Earlier this month, Rodrigo performed "Drop Dead" live for the first time with Addison Rae during her set at Coachella.

Her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is set to release on June 12 through Geffen Records.

Olivia Rodrigo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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