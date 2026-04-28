Demi Lovato Reunites With Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez During Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Show

Demi Lovato headlined Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 24. The sold-out crowd packed the venue as part of the It's Not That Deep Tour. Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez showed up, making the night one.

"It was so great to have Selena there. I hadn't seen her in so long," Lovato said, according to People. "And Joe, we had reunited for the MetLife performance, and that was really fun too. Getting to do it all over again was great."

Selena Gomez came to the concert and met up with Lovato backstage. Joe Jonas had sung with the star at the tour's opening night in Orlando, Florida, earlier that month, where they performed "This Is Me" from Camp Rock.

The 33-year-old put out It's Not That Deep in October 2025. This marked a return to pop after switching to rock music on the 2022 album Holy Fvck. The record hit No. 9 on the Billboard 200. A deluxe edition titled It's Not That Deep (Unless You Want It to Be) came out on April 25 with eight new tracks.

"I knew I wanted to get back into the studio after I released the album," Lovato told Billboard. "We started working on these songs — I think "Pretty Catatonic" was the first one that came out of that writing process, and I fell in love with it."

Lovato and Joe Jonas are executive producing Camp Rock 3, part of a wave of Disney Channel nostalgia projects. Selena Gomez has worked on a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, while Miley Cyrus dropped a Hannah Montana anniversary special.