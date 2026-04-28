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Ariana Grande Teases New Era with Album ‘Petal’ Coming This Summer

Ariana Grande is having one of those years where she seems to be everywhere at once. Acting, singing, touring, and somehow still finding time to reinvent her look and sound….

Kayla Morgan
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is having one of those years where she seems to be everywhere at once. Acting, singing, touring, and somehow still finding time to reinvent her look and sound. Fans of Ariana Grande are getting a lot to look forward to.

After finishing her role as Glinda in the Wicked films with Wicked: For Good, and lining up more acting projects, she is also stepping back into music with a brand-new album.

A New Album Called Petal

On Tuesday, Grande announced on Instagram that her eighth studio album, Petal, will be released on July 31. The photo she shared shows her without her signature ponytail, hinting that this era will feel different.

The album, from Republic Records, is co-written with Swedish-Persian producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. She previously described it in an April 18 Instagram video as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

Music, Tours, and a Big Return to the Stage

Her last album, Eternal Sunshine, turned three last month and earned three Grammy nominations. Now she is preparing to hit the road again.

On June 6, she will begin the Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland, California. It will be her first tour in seven years, since wrapping up her 2019 tour tied to Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Acting Is Still in the Mix

Grande is also stacking up film and TV roles. Her upcoming projects include Focker In-Law, the fourth Meet the Parents film, where she stars alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

She will also appear in Jon M. Chu’s animated adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go! with Josh Gad, and in season 13 of American Horror Story, joining a large cast that includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts.

From Pop Star to Full-Time Powerhouse

Between albums, tours, and major acting roles, Grande is clearly not slowing down. Instead, she is expanding what her career looks like, one project at a time.

Ariana Grande
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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