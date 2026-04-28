Ariana Grande Teases New Era with Album ‘Petal’ Coming This Summer
Ariana Grande is having one of those years where she seems to be everywhere at once. Acting, singing, touring, and somehow still finding time to reinvent her look and sound….
Ariana Grande is having one of those years where she seems to be everywhere at once. Acting, singing, touring, and somehow still finding time to reinvent her look and sound. Fans of Ariana Grande are getting a lot to look forward to.
After finishing her role as Glinda in the Wicked films with Wicked: For Good, and lining up more acting projects, she is also stepping back into music with a brand-new album.
A New Album Called Petal
On Tuesday, Grande announced on Instagram that her eighth studio album, Petal, will be released on July 31. The photo she shared shows her without her signature ponytail, hinting that this era will feel different.
The album, from Republic Records, is co-written with Swedish-Persian producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. She previously described it in an April 18 Instagram video as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”
Music, Tours, and a Big Return to the Stage
Her last album, Eternal Sunshine, turned three last month and earned three Grammy nominations. Now she is preparing to hit the road again.
On June 6, she will begin the Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland, California. It will be her first tour in seven years, since wrapping up her 2019 tour tied to Sweetener and Thank U, Next.
Acting Is Still in the Mix
Grande is also stacking up film and TV roles. Her upcoming projects include Focker In-Law, the fourth Meet the Parents film, where she stars alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.
She will also appear in Jon M. Chu’s animated adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go! with Josh Gad, and in season 13 of American Horror Story, joining a large cast that includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts.
From Pop Star to Full-Time Powerhouse
Between albums, tours, and major acting roles, Grande is clearly not slowing down. Instead, she is expanding what her career looks like, one project at a time.