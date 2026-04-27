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Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna Announce ‘Bring Your Love’ Release After Coachella Debut

It started as one of those blink-and-you-miss-it festival moments. Now it is turning into a full-on pop release. Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna are making their Coachella collaboration official with a…

Kayla Morgan
Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

It started as one of those blink-and-you-miss-it festival moments. Now it is turning into a full-on pop release.

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna are making their Coachella collaboration official with a new song titled “Bring Your Love.” The track arrives Thursday at 3 p.m. PT, the two stars shared in a joint Instagram post.

From Surprise to Single

Fans first heard the song during a surprise moment at Coachella Weekend 2, when Madonna popped up during Carpenter’s headlining set. The crowd got a mini hit parade with “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” and the then-unnamed duet.

Now, that one-time performance is getting a proper release, giving listeners a chance to replay the moment without the desert dust.

A Full Circle Moment for Madonna

Madonna took a minute during the set to reflect on her history with the festival, connecting past and present in a way only she can.

“So 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella,” Madonna said during Carpenter’s set. “I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1’ in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket. So it’s like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.”

The new track is rumored to appear on Madonna’s upcoming album “Confessions II,” expected in July. The project is seen as a follow-up to her 2005 dance album “Confessions on a Dance Floor.”

Another Viral Moment

Madonna kept the surprises coming over the weekend with a club appearance at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Rising pop figure Addison Rae joined in, hyping the crowd from the DJ booth.

Things got a little chaotic in a way fans loved. In a clip that quickly spread online, Madonna grabbed her mic back while Rae was urging everyone to “put your hands up.”

“I was drunk. Love you Madonna,” Rae later posted on her Instagram Story.

Between festival nostalgia, viral club clips, and a new song on the way, this collaboration is already doing exactly what pop music does best. It keeps people talking.

MadonnaSabrina Carpenter
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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