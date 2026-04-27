Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna Announce ‘Bring Your Love’ Release After Coachella Debut
It started as one of those blink-and-you-miss-it festival moments. Now it is turning into a full-on pop release. Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna are making their Coachella collaboration official with a…
It started as one of those blink-and-you-miss-it festival moments. Now it is turning into a full-on pop release.
Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna are making their Coachella collaboration official with a new song titled “Bring Your Love.” The track arrives Thursday at 3 p.m. PT, the two stars shared in a joint Instagram post.
From Surprise to Single
Fans first heard the song during a surprise moment at Coachella Weekend 2, when Madonna popped up during Carpenter’s headlining set. The crowd got a mini hit parade with “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” and the then-unnamed duet.
Now, that one-time performance is getting a proper release, giving listeners a chance to replay the moment without the desert dust.
A Full Circle Moment for Madonna
Madonna took a minute during the set to reflect on her history with the festival, connecting past and present in a way only she can.
“So 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella,” Madonna said during Carpenter’s set. “I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1’ in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket. So it’s like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.”
The new track is rumored to appear on Madonna’s upcoming album “Confessions II,” expected in July. The project is seen as a follow-up to her 2005 dance album “Confessions on a Dance Floor.”
Another Viral Moment
Madonna kept the surprises coming over the weekend with a club appearance at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Rising pop figure Addison Rae joined in, hyping the crowd from the DJ booth.
Things got a little chaotic in a way fans loved. In a clip that quickly spread online, Madonna grabbed her mic back while Rae was urging everyone to “put your hands up.”
“I was drunk. Love you Madonna,” Rae later posted on her Instagram Story.
Between festival nostalgia, viral club clips, and a new song on the way, this collaboration is already doing exactly what pop music does best. It keeps people talking.