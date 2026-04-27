ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charli xcx Mockumentary ‘The Moment’ Debuts on HBO Max May 29

Charli xcx’s A24 mockumentary The Moment hits HBO Max on May 29. HBO will air it the next day at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pop star plays a made-up version…

Briana Kelley
Charli XCX attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Comedy Series "I Love LA" at Paramount Theatre on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

Charli xcx's A24 mockumentary The Moment hits HBO Max on May 29. HBO will air it the next day at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pop star plays a made-up version of herself.

Aidan Zamiri directed this project. It tracks a pop star climbing toward fame as she wrestles with pressure from the industry and prepares for her first arena tour. Zamiri wrote it with Bertie Brandes, building from Charli xcx's original idea.

The cast brings together Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Kylie Jenner, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, Alexander Skarsgård, and Michael Workéyè. Charli xcx produced it with David Hinojosa.

A24 showed the mockumentary at Sundance this year, and it moved to theaters Jan. 30.

HBO Max carries movies from A24, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, and Studio Ghibli, among others. You'll find Oscar winners like One Battle After Another and Sinners there, plus series such as It, The Conjuring, and Final Destination.

The Moment streams only in the United States. Subscribers can watch starting May 29, while cable viewers tune in May 30.

Charli XCX
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Shakira and Zara Larsson
MusicShakira and Zara Larsson Film ‘Eurosummer’ Music Video in MiamiBriana Kelley
Hilary Duff on stage sitting down
MusicHilary Duff Says Small Tour Was Just the Start as She Prepares Bigger Summer ShowsKayla Morgan
Usher and Chris Brown at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week held at Fondation Louis Vuitton on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
MusicR&B Tour Featuring Two Artists Draws Strong Ticket Sales and Online BacklashBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect