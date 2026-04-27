Charli xcx Mockumentary ‘The Moment’ Debuts on HBO Max May 29

Charli xcx's A24 mockumentary The Moment hits HBO Max on May 29. HBO will air it the next day at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pop star plays a made-up version of herself.

Aidan Zamiri directed this project. It tracks a pop star climbing toward fame as she wrestles with pressure from the industry and prepares for her first arena tour. Zamiri wrote it with Bertie Brandes, building from Charli xcx's original idea.

The cast brings together Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Kylie Jenner, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, Alexander Skarsgård, and Michael Workéyè. Charli xcx produced it with David Hinojosa.

A24 showed the mockumentary at Sundance this year, and it moved to theaters Jan. 30.

HBO Max carries movies from A24, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, and Studio Ghibli, among others. You'll find Oscar winners like One Battle After Another and Sinners there, plus series such as It, The Conjuring, and Final Destination.