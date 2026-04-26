This Day in Top 40 History: April 26

On April 26, 1942, Bobby Rydell was born Robert Ridarelli in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He ruled the charts in the 1960s and 1970s, when he placed over 15 Top 20 hits on the Billboard 100. Mention-worthy titles include “Volare” and “Wild One,” which entered the Top Five. Rydell also inspired The Beatles to pen their chart-topping “She Loves You.”

He shared his birthday with several other Top 40 artists, such as Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts and “It Takes More” hitmaker Ms. Dynamite. If you want to learn more unforgettable Top 40 history moments from April 26, keep scrolling.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are a few notable Top 40 albums from April 26:

1994: Outkast issued their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, featuring guest vocals from Society of Soul, Sleepy Brown, and Goodie Mob. Although this record failed to land on the U.K. Albums chart, it climbed to No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Some of its top tracks were “Git Up, Git Out” and “Player's Ball.”

Outkast issued their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, featuring guest vocals from Society of Soul, Sleepy Brown, and Goodie Mob. Although this record failed to land on the U.K. Albums chart, it climbed to No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Some of its top tracks were “Git Up, Git Out” and “Player's Ball.” 1994: Live released Throwing Copper, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. and delivered several successful singles, including “Lightning Crashes” and “Selling the Drama.”

Live released Throwing Copper, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. and delivered several successful singles, including “Lightning Crashes” and “Selling the Drama.” 2005: Bruce Springsteen dropped Devils & Dust, his 13th studio LP. It shot to the top of the Billboard 200 and sold over 220,000 copies in its opening week. Standout tracks from this record included the title track, “Long Time Comin',” and “Reno.”

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 cultural moments from April 26 include the following:

1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience took their North American Tour 1969 to The Forum in Inglewood, California. During this show, the Electric Ladyland artists performed a memorable guitar rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Spanish Castle Magic,” and other songs.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience took their North American Tour 1969 to The Forum in Inglewood, California. During this show, the Electric Ladyland artists performed a memorable guitar rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Spanish Castle Magic,” and other songs. 1969: Led Zeppelin sang their Top Five hit “Whole Lotta Love,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Moby Dick,” and other songs at the Winterland Arena in San Francisco, California. This concert was part of the band's Spring 1969 North American Tour, which was their second trek in the region.

Led Zeppelin sang their Top Five hit “Whole Lotta Love,” “Communication Breakdown,” “Moby Dick,” and other songs at the Winterland Arena in San Francisco, California. This concert was part of the band's Spring 1969 North American Tour, which was their second trek in the region. 2025: Katy Perry played her third and final show at Mexico City's Arena Ciudad de México during The Lifetimes Tour. The “I Kissed a Girl” hitmaker performed most of the tracks she did on April 23 and 25 at the same venue. Perry's The Lifetimes Tour spanned over 90 shows across multiple regions, including Europe, North America, and Australia.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 26 has presented a few challenges for Top 40 artists, such as:

1982: On Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Rod Stewart was mugged at gunpoint while his 3-year-old daughter was with him. The robber stole the “Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” hitmaker's 1977 Porsche Turbo-Carrera.

On Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Rod Stewart was mugged at gunpoint while his 3-year-old daughter was with him. The robber stole the “Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” hitmaker's 1977 Porsche Turbo-Carrera. 2013: George Jones passed away at 81. He was at a Nashville medical facility receiving treatment for irregular blood pressure and a fever. Jones was known for placing an impressive 69 hits in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Among them were “Walk Through This World With Me” and “Tender Years,” which hit No. 1.