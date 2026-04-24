Win Your Way to Moulin Rouge with Maney, LauRen & Big Al

Sponsored By: Blumenthal Performing Arts

Kiss 95.1 and the Maney & LauRen Morning Show are giving you the chance to win a night out you won’t forget.

We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to see Moulin Rouge! at Blumenthal Performing Arts and not just any night…

You could be going with Maney, LauRen and Big Al on Tuesday, May 26th.

Twelve lucky listeners will be selected to join the crew for an unforgettable night at one of the biggest shows in the city.

Enter Below - Good Luck!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.