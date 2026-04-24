Live Nation Offers $30 Concert Tickets for Over 4,000 Summer Concerts
Live Nation is rolling out the good deals this summer. Its annual summer ticket promotion, Summer of Live, is offering $30 concert tickets this summer. The deal will allow concertgoers…
Live Nation is rolling out the good deals this summer. Its annual summer ticket promotion, Summer of Live, is offering $30 concert tickets this summer. The deal will allow concertgoers to enjoy $30 tickets for more than 4,000 shows throughout North America.
The promotion will run from 10 am on April 29 through 11:59 pm on May 5, or while tickets last. The list of shows covered by the promotion ranges from artists such as Charlie Puth, Dierks Bentley, Ne-Yo & Akon, Summer Walker, Pussycat Dolls, Luke Bryan, and more!
The special summer promo is available for select shows only. T-Mobile users will have early access to purchase the Summer of Live tickets starting April 28, before the public sale.
According to a press release, Live Nation All Access members get early access to the $30 ticket offer, beginning April 23 through April 28. Membership is free and unlocks exclusive presale opportunities throughout the year.
List of Participating Shows:
- $UICIDEBOY$
- 311 & DIRTY HEADS
- 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
- ARI LENNOX
- AVENGED SEVENFOLD & GOOD CHARLOTTE
- BREAKING BENJAMIN
- CHICAGO & STYX
- CORAL REEFER BAND
- DEEP PURPLE
- DERMOT KENNEDY
- DIERKS BENTLEY
- EMPIRE OF THE SUN
- EVANESCENCE
- FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
- GOO GOO DOLLS
- GODSMACK
- GOOSE
- GUNS N' ROSES
- HANK WILLIAMS JR.
- HARDY
- IRON MAIDEN
- JAMES TAYLOR
- JASON ALDEAN
- JOHN FOGERTY
- JOHN MELLENCAMP
- JOHN MULANEY
- KALEO
- KESHA
- KID CUDI
- LIL WAYNE
- LINDSEY STIRLING
- LUKE BRYAN
- LYNYRD SKYNYRD & FOREIGNER
- MGK
- MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
- MÖTLEY CRÜE
- MT. JOY
- NE-YO & AKON
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
- O.A.R.
- OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL
- PARKER MCCOLLUM
- PAUL SIMON
- PITBULL
- RILEY GREEN
- ROB ZOMBIE & MARILYN MANSON
- ROD STEWART
- SAMMY HAGAR
- SANTANA & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
- SARAH MCLACHLAN
- SHINEDOWN
- STAIND
- SUMMER OF 99 FESTIVAL
- SUMMER WALKER
- TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND
- THE BLACK CROWES AND WHISKEY MYERS
- THE FRAY
- THE GUESS WHO
- THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS
- THEE SACRED SOULS
- THOMAS RHETT
- TIM MCGRAW
- TOTO + CHRISTOPHER CROSS + THE ROMANTICS
- TRAIN
- TRIUMPH
- "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC
- YACHT ROCK REVUE
- YEAT
- YOUNG THE GIANT
For more details on the Summer of Love promotion, click here.