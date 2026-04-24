Billie Eilish Reflects on Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days with Sweet Throwbacks
For Billie Eilish, a recent moment onstage brought back years of memories. After appearing with Justin Bieber during his set at Coachella, Eilish shared a collection of throwback photos that…
For Billie Eilish, a recent moment onstage brought back years of memories.
After appearing with Justin Bieber during his set at Coachella, Eilish shared a collection of throwback photos that highlighted just how much of a fan she once was.
"Don't talk to me," Eilish captioned the Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 23.
A Look Back at Her Fangirl Era
The first photo shows a young Eilish in a rainbow sequin dance costume and white Converse sneakers, standing in a bedroom filled with Bieber posters.
Another image features a whiteboard she covered in purple marker, where she rewrote lyrics from Aqua's 1997 song "Barbie Girl" to focus on Bieber, along with notes about his birthday and where he was born in Canada.
"I'm a Bieber girl," she wrote. "In a Bieber world, it's Biebertastic, let's Bieber blast it, Bieber flips his hair, wears purple everywhere, it's a Bieber nation, thank god for his creation! Come on Bieber spread the FEVER!"
The post continues with photos of Eilish wearing Bieber merchandise over the years, along with themed memes. In the final slide, she dances to his 2013 song "Confident."
A Full-Circle Moment on Stage
The throwbacks came just days after Bieber invited Eilish onstage during his performance of "One Less Lonely Girl" on April 18.
The appearance marked a meaningful full-circle moment for Eilish, who had spent years as a dedicated fan.
The following day, she shared how emotional the experience left her.
"Can't stop crying," she wrote over a selfie showing her red eyes.
A Mother’s Reflection
Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, also reacted to the moment in an Instagram post, describing it as "one of the most touching moments ever."
She continued, "We watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there's nothing in our power to do... Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible."
What began as a teenage admiration for Bieber has now turned into a shared moment onstage, one Eilish clearly will not forget.