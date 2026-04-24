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Billie Eilish Reflects on Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days with Sweet Throwbacks

For Billie Eilish, a recent moment onstage brought back years of memories. After appearing with Justin Bieber during his set at Coachella, Eilish shared a collection of throwback photos that…

Kayla Morgan
Billie Eilish (R) is seen onstage as Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

For Billie Eilish, a recent moment onstage brought back years of memories.

After appearing with Justin Bieber during his set at Coachella, Eilish shared a collection of throwback photos that highlighted just how much of a fan she once was.

"Don't talk to me," Eilish captioned the Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 23.

A Look Back at Her Fangirl Era

The first photo shows a young Eilish in a rainbow sequin dance costume and white Converse sneakers, standing in a bedroom filled with Bieber posters.

Another image features a whiteboard she covered in purple marker, where she rewrote lyrics from Aqua's 1997 song "Barbie Girl" to focus on Bieber, along with notes about his birthday and where he was born in Canada.

"I'm a Bieber girl," she wrote. "In a Bieber world, it's Biebertastic, let's Bieber blast it, Bieber flips his hair, wears purple everywhere, it's a Bieber nation, thank god for his creation! Come on Bieber spread the FEVER!"

The post continues with photos of Eilish wearing Bieber merchandise over the years, along with themed memes. In the final slide, she dances to his 2013 song "Confident."

A Full-Circle Moment on Stage

The throwbacks came just days after Bieber invited Eilish onstage during his performance of "One Less Lonely Girl" on April 18.

The appearance marked a meaningful full-circle moment for Eilish, who had spent years as a dedicated fan.

The following day, she shared how emotional the experience left her.

"Can't stop crying," she wrote over a selfie showing her red eyes.

A Mother’s Reflection

Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, also reacted to the moment in an Instagram post, describing it as "one of the most touching moments ever."

She continued, "We watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there's nothing in our power to do... Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible."

What began as a teenage admiration for Bieber has now turned into a shared moment onstage, one Eilish clearly will not forget.

Billie EilishJustin Bieber
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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