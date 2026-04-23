Nick Jonas Announces Intimate East Coast Tour ‘A Night With Nick’
Nick Jonas is changing things up and getting personal with his fans in a big way. Instead of huge arenas, he is going small, close, and direct with a special…
Nick Jonas is changing things up and getting personal with his fans in a big way. Instead of huge arenas, he is going small, close, and direct with a special run of shows this June called A Night With Nick.
Fresh off the release of his solo album Sunday Best, Jonas is inviting fans into a more intimate concert experience across six East Coast cities.
The “A Night With Nick” Tour Stops
The limited series kicks off June 4 at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, NY. From there, Jonas will travel through several cities before wrapping things up on June 13 in Atlantic City.
Dates include:
- June 4 — Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, NY
- June 6 — The HALL at Live!, Hanover, MD
- June 7 — The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
- June 10 — Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA
- June 11 — The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia, Danville, VA
- June 13 — Hard Rock, Atlantic City, NJ
What Fans Can Expect
According to Billboard, Jonas will perform songs from Sunday Best along with well-known hits from his past projects. It is designed as a limited, more personal experience rather than a large-scale tour.
The album Sunday Best features the single “Gut Punch,” which Jonas first performed live in Las Vegas last November and later brought to The Tonight Show.
A Busy Era for Nick Jonas
Sunday Best marks Jonas’ fifth solo album. It follows 2021’s Spaceman.
Since then, he has also released two albums with his brothers Joe and Kevin: The Album in 2023 and Greetings From Your Hometown in 2025.
Tickets Go on Sale Soon
If you want in, timing matters. Pre-sales for A Night With Nick begin April 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET. General ticket sales open April 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
This tour is short, selective, and built for fans who want a closer look at Jonas as a performer.