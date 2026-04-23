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Nick Jonas Announces Intimate East Coast Tour ‘A Night With Nick’

Nick Jonas is changing things up and getting personal with his fans in a big way. Instead of huge arenas, he is going small, close, and direct with a special…

Kayla Morgan
Nick Jonas performs onstage during Beyond Limits, Beyond Type 1's 10th Anniversary Celebration With Co-Founders Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny, OBE, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 15, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Beyond Type 1

Nick Jonas is changing things up and getting personal with his fans in a big way. Instead of huge arenas, he is going small, close, and direct with a special run of shows this June called A Night With Nick.

Fresh off the release of his solo album Sunday Best, Jonas is inviting fans into a more intimate concert experience across six East Coast cities.

The “A Night With Nick” Tour Stops

The limited series kicks off June 4 at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, NY. From there, Jonas will travel through several cities before wrapping things up on June 13 in Atlantic City.

Dates include:

  • June 4 — Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, NY
  • June 6 — The HALL at Live!, Hanover, MD
  • June 7 — The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
  • June 10 — Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA
  • June 11 — The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia, Danville, VA
  • June 13 — Hard Rock, Atlantic City, NJ

What Fans Can Expect

According to Billboard, Jonas will perform songs from Sunday Best along with well-known hits from his past projects. It is designed as a limited, more personal experience rather than a large-scale tour.

The album Sunday Best features the single “Gut Punch,” which Jonas first performed live in Las Vegas last November and later brought to The Tonight Show.

A Busy Era for Nick Jonas

Sunday Best marks Jonas’ fifth solo album. It follows 2021’s Spaceman.

Since then, he has also released two albums with his brothers Joe and Kevin: The Album in 2023 and Greetings From Your Hometown in 2025.

Tickets Go on Sale Soon

If you want in, timing matters. Pre-sales for A Night With Nick begin April 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET. General ticket sales open April 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Get more ticket information here.

This tour is short, selective, and built for fans who want a closer look at Jonas as a performer.

Nick Jonas
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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