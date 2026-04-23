Lady Gaga and Doechii Score Top 10 Hit With ‘Runway’ From The Devil Wears Prada 2

Lady Gaga and Doechii clinched a top 10 hit with "Runway," a track recorded for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack. It debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Dance Digital Song Sales chart. The track was available just a few hours during the most recent tracking period after its late-day release on Thursday, April 9.

"Runway" also opened at No. 10 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Downloads chart. This marks the first time the two artists have worked together.

The track enters at No. 32 on the Official Singles chart in the U.K., which combines streams and sales. On the Official Streaming tally, "Runway" arrives at No. 73. Fans bought the cut more than they streamed it.

Gaga praised Doechii in a summer 2025 British Vogue article. "You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary," the pop star said in the magazine.

The track now marks Doechii's third hit on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. All three appearances are collaborations with other women. She reached No. 3 with Blackpink star Jennie on "ExtraL" and No. 7 with former City Girls artist JT on "Alter Ego."

For Gaga, "Runway" becomes her twenty-fourth top 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales roster. It's her only track to peak at No. 10. She has racked up 52 appearances on the ranking and claims nine No. 1s. Three of those chart-toppers came in 2025 from her album Mayhem: "Abracadabra," "Vanish Into You," and "The Dead Dance."

In the U.K., Doechii collects her fifth appearance on the Official Singles Downloads chart. It's her fourth top 10. She ruled for one week a year ago with "Anxiety."

Gaga now has 60 bestsellers in the country. That includes 24 top 10 hits. "The Dead Dance" peaked at No. 2 in the fall of 2025.

Teddy Swims beat both artists with the highest-ranking debut this week. His latest release, "Mr. Know It All," entered at No. 6 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and No. 8 on the Official Singles Sales ranking.