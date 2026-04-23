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Khloé Kardashian Steps Into Producing With New Hulu Series ‘The Girls’

If you thought reality TV was slowing down, Hulu just proved otherwise. During its “Get Real” event on Wednesday, the streaming service dropped a lineup full of familiar faces, big…

Kayla Morgan
Khloé Kardashian is seen in the audience at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse on May 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation

If you thought reality TV was slowing down, Hulu just proved otherwise. During its “Get Real” event on Wednesday, the streaming service dropped a lineup full of familiar faces, big personalities, and plenty of chaos on the way.

From returning fan favorites to brand new series, the message was clear: things are about to get messy, emotional, and very entertaining.

“House of Stassi” Brings Stassi Schroeder Back Into the Spotlight

“Vanderpump Rules” and “Vanderpump Villa” star Stassi Schroeder is returning with her own series, “House of Stassi.”

The show launches July 29 with a two-episode premiere on Freeform, followed by the full season streaming July 30 on Hulu.

Here is the official logline: “Reality TV’s most notorious fan favorite, Stassi Schroeder, is stepping back into the spotlight to redefine her place in pop culture — but staying on top means confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle with a talent for disrupting her life.”

The series follows Schroeder as she navigates life, friendships, and the pressures that come with fame. She is joined by Katie Maloney, Beau Clark, Kristina Kelly, Taylor Strecker, Georgianna Aubin, Rob Evors, and Taylor “Teddy” Donohue.

Khloé Kardashian’s “The Girls” Focuses on Friendship and Chaos

Khloé Kardashian is also stepping into reality TV producing with a new series called “The Girls.”

The show follows her close group of friends balancing real life and nonstop drama.

The series description says the group is “raising babies, running businesses, and surviving brutally honest group chats. From surprise proposals to solo parenting, glam getaways to growing pains, this is the new era of reality TV where the chaos is couture — and the bonds are unbreakable.”

The cast includes Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson, and Nicole Williams English.

More Reality TV Coming Soon

Hulu also announced several other projects:

“Project Runway” returns July 9 with its biggest cast ever, featuring 22 designers. Heidi Klum, Law Roach, Nina Garcia, and Christian Siriano all return.

“Vanderpump Villa” Season 3 reunion arrives April 30, reuniting Lisa Vanderpump and cast members to revisit relationship drama and fallout.

A documentary, “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear,” will follow the Blink-182 drummer’s life and survival after a plane crash.

Hulu also picked up the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show,” featuring models like Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek.

Finally, the “Get Real” podcast launches April 23, featuring reality TV guests and behind-the-scenes conversations.

Reality TV fans might want to clear some schedule space. Hulu clearly is not slowing down anytime soon.

HuluKhloe KardashianTV
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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