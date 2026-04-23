A Quiet Birthday, a Loud Laugh: MGK’s Sweet Celebration

Some people want cake, gifts, and a huge party on their birthday. MGK had something else in mind this year. Instead of going big, he went small and sweet, and honestly, it might be his best birthday yet.

Storytime Over Spotlight

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, celebrated turning 36 by sharing a cozy moment with his daughter, Saga Blade. In a video posted on Instagram, he reads the children’s book A Day on the Farm to his 12-month-old. He leans into the fun, making animal noises, smiling, and giving her kisses when she gets the sounds right.

"Usually I throw a big birthday party today, but this all I want," he sweetly captioned the clip.

A Growing Family

MGK first shared the news of Saga’s arrival back in March 2025. He posted a black-and-white video holding his newborn daughter’s hand, gently stroking her fingers.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️," he wrote in the caption. "3/27/25."

Saga is his first child with Megan Fox. The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, split at the end of November, not long after announcing they were expecting.

Celebrating the Little Moments

Earlier this month, MGK marked Saga’s first birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. It included a mix of photos and videos showing their time together, along with moments featuring his older daughter, Casie, 16, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

"1 🧁❤️‍🔥," the doting dad simply captioned his post for his baby girl.

Giving Credit Where It’s Due

MGK has been open about how much he admires Megan Fox as a mom. During an appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, he talked about parenting and gave her full credit.

"It’s awesome. I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher,' " he said of Fox.

"Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’ Just because I was holding the baby. And she was fuming, like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ She’s the one," he continued. "I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy."

Keeping It Real