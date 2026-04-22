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Karol G Announces Global Tour After Coachella

Right after stepping off one of music’s biggest stages, Karol G is already looking ahead. Following her major moment at Coachella, the singer has announced a new international tour that…

Kayla Morgan
Karol G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Right after stepping off one of music’s biggest stages, Karol G is already looking ahead. Following her major moment at Coachella, the singer has announced a new international tour that will take her across several continents.

A Worldwide Tour Announcement

Karol G revealed she will launch the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a large-scale tour that includes stops across North America and beyond. Fans can expect to hear songs from her Tropicoqueta album, including "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," "Latina Foreva," "Papasito," and more.

The tour will also reach cities such as Milan, Amsterdam, London, Barcelona, and Buenos Aires. Additional locations are expected to be announced.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 27 through several presales. General ticket sales will vary depending on the location, so fans should check local listings for exact details.

CASH APP VISA CARD PRESALE TICKETS: Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets to  "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour " with an exclusive presale for U.S. dates only: Beginning Monday, April 27th at 10:00 AM local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales

In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, fans who purchase tour merchandise at the shows using their Cash App Card will receive 20% off.

Tour Stops in the U.S. and Beyond

The North American leg begins in Chicago on July 24. From there, Karol G will perform in cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Miami.

The tour will continue into 2027 with scheduled stops in Madrid, Santo Domingo, Bogotá, and more.

Get the full list of tour dates here.

A Historic Coachella Performance

Karol G’s recent Coachella appearance marked a major milestone. She co-headlined the 2026 festival alongside Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter.

During her first set, she addressed the crowd, saying: “Today, I am the first Latina woman to headline Coachella,” she told the crowd.

Her second weekend performance included surprise appearances from Peso Pluma and J Balvin, along with a hint that a tour announcement was coming.

CoachellaKarol G
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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