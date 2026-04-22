Karol G Announces Global Tour After Coachella
Right after stepping off one of music’s biggest stages, Karol G is already looking ahead. Following her major moment at Coachella, the singer has announced a new international tour that…
Right after stepping off one of music’s biggest stages, Karol G is already looking ahead. Following her major moment at Coachella, the singer has announced a new international tour that will take her across several continents.
A Worldwide Tour Announcement
Karol G revealed she will launch the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, a large-scale tour that includes stops across North America and beyond. Fans can expect to hear songs from her Tropicoqueta album, including "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido," "Latina Foreva," "Papasito," and more.
The tour will also reach cities such as Milan, Amsterdam, London, Barcelona, and Buenos Aires. Additional locations are expected to be announced.
Ticket Information
Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 27 through several presales. General ticket sales will vary depending on the location, so fans should check local listings for exact details.
CASH APP VISA CARD PRESALE TICKETS: Cash App Card customers will receive the first chance to purchase tickets to "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour " with an exclusive presale for U.S. dates only: Beginning Monday, April 27th at 10:00 AM local time, Cash App Card cardholders can unlock access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/card/presales
In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, fans who purchase tour merchandise at the shows using their Cash App Card will receive 20% off.
Tour Stops in the U.S. and Beyond
The North American leg begins in Chicago on July 24. From there, Karol G will perform in cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Miami.
The tour will continue into 2027 with scheduled stops in Madrid, Santo Domingo, Bogotá, and more.
Get the full list of tour dates here.
A Historic Coachella Performance
Karol G’s recent Coachella appearance marked a major milestone. She co-headlined the 2026 festival alongside Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter.
During her first set, she addressed the crowd, saying: “Today, I am the first Latina woman to headline Coachella,” she told the crowd.
Her second weekend performance included surprise appearances from Peso Pluma and J Balvin, along with a hint that a tour announcement was coming.