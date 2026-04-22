Coachella 2027 Tickets Go on Sale May 1 as Olivia Rodrigo Leads Headliner Odds

Coachella 2027 was announced for April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets drop May 1 at 11 a.m. PT. The news broke just one day after the 2026 show finished its second weekend.

Advance passes begin at $599 for Weekend 1. Weekend 2 costs $549. Buyers can split payments with a $49-down option. All prices have service fees added in.

Olivia Rodrigo sits atop early headliner predictions with 53% odds, per Vegas Insider. BTS comes in second at 34%. Billie Eilish follows at 29%, Stray Kids at 23%, and Calvin Harris at 20%.

The three-time GRAMMY winner topped bills at Glastonbury and Lollapalooza in 2025. Rodrigo popped up during Addison Rae's set at the 2026 show, catching fans off guard. Her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, drops in June.

BTS will wrap their Arirang World Tour with a final show on March 14, 2027, in Manila, Philippines. The K-pop group came back after completing Korean military service requirements. Their US tour kicked off on April 25 in Tampa, Florida, and will span 25 stops through September. Tickets run from $79 to $420.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlined the 2026 show. David Byrne, the xx, Turnstile, FKA twigs, and Addison Rae rounded out the bill.

Pass options stretch from General Admission to VIP, with camping and travel packages tacked on as extras. Weekend 1 passes cost $50 more than Weekend 2 across every tier. A GA + 3-Day Shuttle Bundle runs $729 to $829 for Weekend 1 and $679 to $779 for Weekend 2.

VIP passes begin at $1,299 for Weekend 1 and $1,249 for Weekend 2. VIP perks bring dedicated entry lanes, preferred parking, private entry to the Yuma tent, enclosed areas by main stages, air-conditioned restrooms, and full no-host bars.

Car camping costs $160 for the weekend. Preferred Car Camping runs $420 total. Shuttle passes sell for $150, covering round-trip rides from participating stops.