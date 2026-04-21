Katy Perry Releases “The One That Got Away Director’s Cut” with Stevie Nicks Narration

Katy Perry is giving fans something special! More than a decade after its release, Perry announced the director's cut of her hit, "The One That Got Away." But this time with a rock legend twist.

The singer announced to social media that the director's cut of the infamous video would feature narration from Stevie Nicks. The song recently got buzz again after going viral on social media. Now, the pop star wanted to release something special in its honor.

Perry posted to socials before the official release. The director's cut became available on Tuesday, April 21. Her preview showed a snippet of the film, and fans could hear Nicks say, "The past is like a handful of dust. It filters through your fingers, disappearing, little by little.”

Stevie Nicks Narrates Director's Cut

The narration from Nicks allows for new life to enter the song. The original video focused on a more cinematic edit, and now fans get to go through the emotions in the director's cut.

However, the song was originally released in 2011 from Perry's Teenage Dream album. The song was produced by Max Martin and Dr. Luke. The song's main focus is love, and one of her most well-known songs. In 2017, Perry revealed the song was about Josh Groban.