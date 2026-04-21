Charli XCX Makes Acting Debut in Horror Remake ‘Faces of Death’

Charli XCX wrapped her first acting gig in the horror flick Faces of Death, which opened in theaters on April 10. The British pop sensation shot the movie a year before her 2024 album Brat dropped.

Barbie Ferreira, who co-stars with the musician in the production, shared what it was like to have her on set. "I mean, this was her first acting role that she shot, and now she's like a big movie star, pop star," said Ferreira, per Deadline. "Like, you don't understand, this was a year before (her 2024 album) Brat."

The Euphoria actress has known the performer for years. She considers herself an "OG fan." Ferreira has attended her concerts and followed her music through album after album.

Ferreira talked about watching the singer step into acting. "It was cool to see her come into my world, where it's a little bit less glamorous, where we're shooting in Louisiana, this sort of indie, sort of not, horror movie, where it's like 15 hours a day, and the call time's 4 am," Ferreira said. "So, it's really fun to see her in that element and outside of the big glamorous pop star, cool girl that she is, and really in character."

The Brat album became a smash hit in the summer of 2024. Ferreira went to about 17 shows during that time.

After wrapping Faces of Death, the performer stacked up more acting credits. Most of these projects screened at film festivals. Only 100 Nights of Hero and her mockumentary, The Moment, have hit screens so far.