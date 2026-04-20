This Day in Top 40 History: April 20

On April 20, 1992, A Concert for Life took place at Wembley Stadium in London. This was a tribute concert for Queen's lead singer, Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS in December 1991. Over 70,000 fans showed up at this event to honor the “Bohemian Rhapsody” singer. The list of performers featured David Bowie, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Elton John, and Lisa Stansfield. The pool of important Top 40 history moments that have fallen on April 20 includes album releases, cultural events, and more. Let's fill you in.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are several Top 40 album releases from April 20:

1978: Rick James issued his debut studio LP, Come Get It! The set peaked at No. 13 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively. It also spawned a couple of Top Five singles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “You and I” and “Mary Jane.” The former reached No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Rick James issued his debut studio LP, Come Get It! The set peaked at No. 13 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively. It also spawned a couple of Top Five singles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, “You and I” and “Mary Jane.” The former reached No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100. 1993: Aerosmith dropped their 11th studio effort, Get a Grip. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it became their first chart-topper in the U.S. Additionally, the album reached No. 2 in the U.K. Some standout Top 40 hits from this record included "Cryin'" and "Livin' on the Edge."

Cultural Milestones

April 20 has seen various Top 40 cultural moments, such as:

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 20 has seen some Top 40 artists leave the music scene for a while or pass away, such as:

1999: A few months before dropping his sophomore studio effort, Double Up, Ma$e revealed that he was quitting music to focus on God through his management firm, Magic Johnson Entertainment and Bad Boy Entertainment. This was barely two years after releasing his chart-topping debut album, Harlem World. Still, the “Feel So Good” hitmaker would return to the music world and issue his Top Five third studio record, Welcome Back.

A few months before dropping his sophomore studio effort, Double Up, Ma$e revealed that he was quitting music to focus on God through his management firm, Magic Johnson Entertainment and Bad Boy Entertainment. This was barely two years after releasing his chart-topping debut album, Harlem World. Still, the “Feel So Good” hitmaker would return to the music world and issue his Top Five third studio record, Welcome Back. 2018: Avicii, born Tim Bergling, died by suicide at 28 while on vacation in Muscat, Oman. According to sources, he struggled with mental health, painkiller addiction, and alcoholism. Avicii was buried on June 8 of the same year in Stockholm, Sweden. His notable hits include “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother,” both of which cracked the Top 20 on the Hot 100.