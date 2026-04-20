‘See y’all soon’ Justin Bieber’s Coachella Exit Fuels Major Tour Rumors
Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at Coachella has led to widespread speculation about a possible return to touring. During Weekend 2 of the festival, Bieber performed a set that included a…
Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at Coachella has led to widespread speculation about a possible return to touring. During Weekend 2 of the festival, Bieber performed a set that included a surprise appearance from Billie Eilish, drawing significant attention online.
At the conclusion of his performance, Bieber told the audience, “See y’all soon.” While brief, the statement quickly circulated across social media and was interpreted by many fans as a possible hint toward future tour plans.
Online Activity Adds to Speculation
Following the performance, fans identified a newly verified X account under the name @swagworldtour. The account has been sharing posts that reference a “surprise coming soon,” though no official announcement has been made.
The account is also linked to Bieber’s official website, justinbiebermusic.com. On the site’s tour page, visitors currently see the message: “Sorry, no shows currently. Click RSVP below to be notified when new tour dates are announced.” Users can submit their email addresses to receive updates if new dates are released.
Merchandise and Branding Changes
Alongside the growing speculation, Bieber recently released a new merchandise collection tied to his Coachella Weekend 2 appearance. The collection features design elements associated with his 2016 Purpose era, along with references to SWAG branding.
This shift in aesthetic has led some fans to believe it may be connected to a larger promotional rollout, although no official confirmation has been provided.
No Official Confirmation Yet
At this time, neither Justin Bieber nor his representatives have confirmed any plans for a new tour. However, the combination of his Coachella remarks, website updates, and recent online activity has increased speculation among fans.
For now, fans are encouraged to monitor official channels for verified announcements regarding any future tour dates.