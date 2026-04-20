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‘See y’all soon’ Justin Bieber’s Coachella Exit Fuels Major Tour Rumors

Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at Coachella has led to widespread speculation about a possible return to touring. During Weekend 2 of the festival, Bieber performed a set that included a…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at Coachella has led to widespread speculation about a possible return to touring. During Weekend 2 of the festival, Bieber performed a set that included a surprise appearance from Billie Eilish, drawing significant attention online.

At the conclusion of his performance, Bieber told the audience, “See y’all soon.” While brief, the statement quickly circulated across social media and was interpreted by many fans as a possible hint toward future tour plans.

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Online Activity Adds to Speculation

Following the performance, fans identified a newly verified X account under the name @swagworldtour. The account has been sharing posts that reference a “surprise coming soon,” though no official announcement has been made.

The account is also linked to Bieber’s official website, justinbiebermusic.com. On the site’s tour page, visitors currently see the message: “Sorry, no shows currently. Click RSVP below to be notified when new tour dates are announced.” Users can submit their email addresses to receive updates if new dates are released.

Merchandise and Branding Changes

Alongside the growing speculation, Bieber recently released a new merchandise collection tied to his Coachella Weekend 2 appearance. The collection features design elements associated with his 2016 Purpose era, along with references to SWAG branding.

This shift in aesthetic has led some fans to believe it may be connected to a larger promotional rollout, although no official confirmation has been provided.

No Official Confirmation Yet

At this time, neither Justin Bieber nor his representatives have confirmed any plans for a new tour. However, the combination of his Coachella remarks, website updates, and recent online activity has increased speculation among fans.

For now, fans are encouraged to monitor official channels for verified announcements regarding any future tour dates.

CoachellaJustin Bieber
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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