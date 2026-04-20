Register To Win: Teddy Swims

Charlotte…this one’s gonna hit different.

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Teddy Swims is bringing “The Ugly Tour” to the Spectrum Center on October 18th, 2026…and if you’ve ever felt a song a little too personally, yeah…this show is for you.

From raw, soul-heavy vocals to those heartbreak anthems that stick with you way too long, Teddy Swims doesn’t just perform… he bleeds into every note. Whether you’re healing, reminiscing, or just tryna feel something again… this is the night.

And the best part? You could be in the building before everybody else even figures it out.

Register below for your chance to win tickets.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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